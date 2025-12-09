brand-logo
Jalen Hurts’ Double Turnover Has Unforeseen Consequences for MNF Broadcast vs Chargers

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 8, 2025 | 9:39 PM EST

Link Copied!
Imago

Imago

The Week 14 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers had an interesting moment. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts made a mistake that was surprising for the fans, but also showed a vital glitch in the Monday Night Football Broadcast’s animated broadcast featuring Monster Inc. characters.

Analyst Warren Sharp predicted a glitch in the animated broadcast, which proved to be right as he posted a video later.

“I TOLD YOU 😂😂,” he wrote.

At the 8:31 mark in the second quarter, Hurts threw the ball to his receiver, AJ Brown. But defensive end Da’Shawn Hand intercepted it. As he ran forward, right guard Tyler Steen tackled him, forcing a fumble. The motion tracking was perfect until here. But it glitched the moment Hurts collected the ball. The screen froze and showed the Chargers’ players going to the sidelines. The cameras focused on the ball before The Claw (acting as referees) picked it up.

In the actual play, defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell forced another fumble on the Eagles ‘ quarterback. In the end, the Chargers’ linebacker Troy Dye recovered the ball. However, the ESPN Funday Football broadcast stayed still. Even the highlights did not show the complete play.

These unforeseen moments revealed that there is still a need for a lot of improvements in the animated broadcast. The team anticipated it and prepared for it, but it still happened.

ESPN was unprepared for Jalen Hurts’ mistake

The animated broadcast for the children was telecast on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney XD. Mike represented the Philadelphia Eagles, and Sulley was chosen for the Chargers, playing on their Monstropolis-set factory’s Cheer Floor. However, everyone was concerned about the motion tracking issues, which occurred again on Monday.

ESPN’s Michael “Spike” Szykowny claimed that when a similar glitch happened in the inaugural Funday Football Broadcast in 2023 featuring Toy Story, the team didn’t get frustrated. Instead, they started working on the issue immediately.

