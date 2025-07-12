Jalen Hurts’ Ex-Teammate Reveals Alabama Trait He Shares with Minkah Fitzpatrick

The fire was always there in Jalen Hurts. What’s impressive about him is how he has always kept it alive. It’s hard to believe Hurts once got benched in college. But in 2018, during the College Football Playoff National Championship, coaches sidelined him. They replaced him with Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. From that moment to a historic win last season, Hurts has come a long way. Be it his leadership or becoming one of the highest-paid athletes in the league, he made long strides both on and off the field. And he had already begun to show signs of greatness early in his career.

Such as he never let the benching impact him. He was consistent in his efforts and work ethic. Later, for his senior year, he left the University of Alabama to join the University of Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility. Not only did he break Oklahoma’s single-game yardage record, but Hurts also ranked 2nd in the race for the Heisman Trophy after quarterback Joe Burrow. There was still much time for the Eagles#1 to enter the league, but he was already as disciplined as any other pro player.

Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who also went to the University of Alabama, recalled how Hurts was like during his freshman days. “He was very mature even at a freshman year age. That something that definitely stood out. And I think the leader he is now, he blossomed into that, but as a freshman, that would have been insane if he would just came in just verbally being a leader. But how he carried himself, he kind of definitely led by example. He was never a guy that was going to do anything to be a distraction,” he said.

He added that the Eagles player showed remarkable discipline even at a young age and stayed committed to succeeding both athletically and academically. Many of you might be aware that the Eagles star completed his education alongside his career in sports. It took him just three years to complete his bachelor’s degree in communication and information sciences. Following this, he went on to pursue his master’s in human relations at Oklahoma.

Moreover, Marlon added that this particular Alabama trait that makes Hurts so unique and stand apart from the rest is similar to another star player, Minkah Fitzpatrick. He added, “He reminds me of Minkah in the fact that he came to school to get a diploma, win a championship, and go to the NFL. And he showed that as a freshman.”

Like the Eagles star, fans see Minkah for his strong work ethic and discipline. Interestingly, both may have picked up that mindset from their former Alabama coach, Nick Saban. That drive to excel shows up in Hurts’ NFL career, too. It’s why analysts often compare him to some of the league’s all-time greats.

Can Jalen Hurts sit at the table with the greats?

Hurts’ 2024 campaign with the Eagles doesn’t need any introduction. Passer rating of 103.7, 2,903 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions across 15 games. The 26-year-old brought the long-awaited success and win to the Eagles while earning MVP honors in the process. Unsurprisingly, his elite performance quickly sparked comparisons to NFL great Tom Brady.

Analysts and teammates consistently praise Hurts for his calm under pressure, leadership in the locker room, and relentless work ethic. While praising the Eagles star, analyst Andrew Hawkins even drew parallels with Brady and said, “He’s proved the doubters wrong. He’s proved the naysayers wrong at every stage. And now he’s a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. There has to be this point where Jalen Hurts kind of takes this in-house, right? Like, he takes control of this offense…I think you’ll see Jalen Hurts take that step this year.”

He had worked under 12 different offensive coordinators, and still put up the best performance. Even Brady himself had once praised Hurts. After the Eagles’ first title win, the 7x Super Bowl champ suggested to him that “Don’t lose sight of that jersey. I had one stolen.” The story of Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey is quite infamous! What sets Hurts apart from the rest is his demeanor. As he continues to grind, the Eagles have always let his actions speak for themselves.