Jalen Hurts Gets Real on Tush Push’s Future as Eagles QB Pushes Back Against Controversial Claims

Essentials Inside The Story Eagles lost back-to-back games against the Cowboys and the Bears in week 13 and 14

In offseason, the league came 2 votes short of the required 24 votes to ban the play

Jalen Hurts Hurts had two turnovers in Week 13

The Eagles‘ most unstoppable play has suddenly become their biggest liability, and quarterback Jalen Hurts is now at the center of the search for a solution. After the Eagles’ loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 13, Hurts fumbled the ball on just one attempt. The QB has admitted the team is actively looking for ways to improve the Iggles’ bread-and-butter play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There are multiple ways to run a quarterback sneak,” Hurts shared with Zach Berman of The Athletic. “There are multiple ways to attack short-yardage defense and opportunities. And over my six years of being here, we’ve done that in multiple ways. So being able to have the versatility there, when needed, and knowing we have a great weapon with what we’ve been able to do with the quarterback sneak, but just have all different things available for that. Those are things that are being discussed.”



This mindset comes as no surprise, given how the Eagles have built their offense around Hurts’ skill set. Yet, despite his preference to call the Tush Push simply a quarterback sneak, the play has put him under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quarterback’s fumble on the play against the Bears late in the third quarter was a costly turning point. That loose ball, ripped by Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright, swung momentum and helped seal a 24-15 Chicago win.

A similar fumble, stripped by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in Week 8, showed how defenders are increasingly targeting Hurts in short-yardage situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

To address these challenges, the Eagles are experimenting with their formation. Changes in personnel roles and blocking strategy aim to shield Hurts and widen their short-yardage attack.

“The main goal is to protect the quarterback at all costs,” receiver Darius Cooper, who acts as a wing blocker on the play, explained. “Protect the edges. That’s my main goal on the Tush Push.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That being said, this pressure feels personal in Philadelphia right now. Hurts is under a microscope, not just for the push-play struggles but also for broader questions swirling around his game and role on the offense.

Is Jalen Hurts really avoiding those QB runs?

Some reports claim Hurts had asked the Eagles to dial back quarterback-designed runs before the start of this season. These stories didn’t sit well with the QB, who quickly pushed back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you don’t mind me asking, how did we come to that conclusion or rationalize that? I’ve always been focused on doing whatever it takes to win, and I’ve always put my energy on trying to bring the game plan and the strategy to life, so I’ll continue to do that,” Hurts said.

Hurts sounds like a leader when he insists he’s doing whatever it takes to win. But the numbers back the reports claiming he asked for fewer quarterback-designed runs this season. Hurts is on track for his lowest rushing totals since becoming the team’s full-time starter, projecting just 119 carries for about 466 yards.

His rushing yards were this low (just 354) in his rookie year of 2020. Since then, he has posted at least 600 rushing yards every season. So, there’s a noticeable decline compared to his previous seasons, suggesting he’s running less often despite what he says. There’s a clear tension between his words and the cautious reality reflected in the stats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the Eagles sit at 8-4 atop the NFC East despite recent back-to-back losses. Their offense has struggled, especially on critical short-yardage plays, which makes fixing the Push play vital ahead of their upcoming matchup against the 8-4 Chargers.