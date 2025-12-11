Jalen Hurts Gets Significant Message on Eagles’ Future as Blame Pours In Against QB

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the season with a clean 4-0 run. Yet the climb stalled fast. Jalen Hurts rode the same up-and-down wave as the team. And after the latest rough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Eagles are staring at three straight defeats. And to make it worse, Hurts is hearing a significant message about ‘losing faith’ in the Eagles’ future.

Philadelphia sits at 8-5. But nothing about that record feels steady. But the surprising part is that someone inside the locker room still sees a way out. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis believes the turnaround is right there.

“Hopefully very, very soon it’s gonna click. And when it does click, watch out,” Davis said while backing up the offense and stressing that the group knows its own ceiling.

“We all know that we’re capable of much more, and we know that we can go out there and we can execute, we can be dominant. But we just have to keep putting in the work. We have to keep keeping the faith because I feel like a lot of people are just kind of losing faith. And whether that’s y’all, whether that’s the fans, whatever. But me, I’m still 10 toes down for this team. I’m still 10 toes down.”

However, no one can ignore the recent struggle. The last game was a perfect example. The Eagles watched Hurts end three drives in Chargers territory with turnovers. And if you add the double-dip sequence, it becomes four. Even worse, this happened on a night when Saquon Barkley finally ran wild with 122 yards and a score.

Jalen Hurts finished 21-of-40 for 240 yards and five turnovers, with a passer rating of 31.2. And it’s getting worse.

According to ESPN’s Ben Solak, he became the first player since at least 1978 to lose the ball twice on the same play. He threw a pick, grabbed a Chargers fumble, and then dropped it again seconds later.

And now, not just critics but also one of his teammates pointed a finger at his recent mistakes.

A.J. Brown doesn’t hold back on Jalen Hurts’ mistakes

The Eagles’ offense has been under fire all year. Right now, most of that heat is hitting Jalen Hurts. After the loss to the Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field, reporters went straight to A.J. Brown. They asked him why he thinks Hurts suddenly cannot protect the ball.

“I think all of us has our hand in that pocket. We are trying to get better. Obviously, as the quarterback, he’s going to get a lot of stuff for it, but we in this thing together,” Brown said.

“Like I said, like today, that one (interception) across the middle, I’m more than capable of making that catch. You can’t put that on him. He was under pressure, and it ain’t gonna be perfect. It was a tough game, it was a tough opponent, it was a tough night. We’re just trying to do whatever we can to get the job done,” making his stance clear.

Hurts turned the ball over five times. And now the picture gets tighter.

The Eagles lead the NFC East at 8-5, but the Cowboys are closing fast. Four games remain. And if Hurts cannot solve the turnover issue, Philly could risk sliding from champions to chasing the playoffs.