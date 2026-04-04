Jalen Hurts Gets Worrying Update About Eagles Future as Role Exposed in Offensive Decline

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is facing some criticism again. Just a few days ago, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler mentioned that there might be some tension regarding Hurts’ role in the offense. Now, another report has surfaced, bringing up new worries about his contract situation.

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“The Eagles have no plans to extend Hurts this offseason, NFL sources said, even though teams with franchise quarterbacks often restructure contracts to create salary cap space in return for more guaranteed years,” Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane revealed.

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Jalen Hurts has three years remaining on his agreement. But 2026 is important because it’s the last year with full guarantees. After that, the financial setup shifts, with $51.5 million secured before another $22 million in 2027. Notably, a source from the team mentioned that Hurts knows how time is running out.

In fact, McLane added more context that sharpens the pressure around the Birds’ QB.

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“He knows this is the last year of his guaranteed money,” McLane added. “He knows the cat’s out on some of his baggage. You’ve got to be able to produce. You can’t be near the bottom of the league in passing two years in a row with the amount of talent that we have. It’s not acceptable.”

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That said, the Eagles might see the 2026 season as a test for Hurts. The management could use this time to figure out if he’s the right choice for the long haul or if they’ll need to part ways in 2027, even though, statistically, he is good as of now.

He had QB impact scores of 89.9 in 2024 and 78.3 in 2025, placing him 15th overall.

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Still, the team’s offense dropped a bit from 14th to 16th, which matches Jeremy Fowler’s earlier worries. And focusing solely on Hurts doesn’t capture the whole picture. The Eagles’ offense has been inconsistent at times, even during significant victories.

After all, he had a fantastic 2024 season, won the Super Bowl MVP award, and picked up Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors along the way. He also set records for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a playoff game with 3 and the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a Super Bowl with 72, and he shares the record for the most points scored by a player in a Super Bowl with 20.

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So while his talent is not in doubt, this upcoming season in Philly could define his future with the franchise. But the noise is still there.

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Questions raised on Jalen Hurts’ influence as the Eagles’ offense slips

Fans still recall the wild-card game against the San Francisco 49ers. With only 43 seconds on the clock, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo looked over his notes, while Jalen Hurts leaned in to get ready for the next play. Close by, head coach Nick Sirianni watched intently as the offense tried to find some energy.

After a brief chat, the Eagles decided to run ‘four verts’ again, a play they had just tried. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out once more. A team insider later mentioned that Hurts was the one who wanted to try it again, and that decision highlighted a larger issue with making choices during crucial moments.

“Close observers point to a lack of creativity and synergy in the Eagles’ attack. The pass game wasn’t always properly tied to the run, and there’s a level of predictability that allows opposing defenses to get a bead on what’s coming,” Tim McManus and Jeremy Fowler wrote in their report for ESPN.

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“Though there is plenty of blame to spread, Hurts has had a hand in the offense becoming calcified, according to several team sources who spoke to ESPN on condition of anonymity.”

Meanwhile, the passing game has noticeably slowed down with Hurts at the helm, leading the Eagles to depend more on Saquon Barkley and their running game. This shift was evident throughout 2025, and frustrations began to emerge, particularly from A.J. Brown, who openly expressed concerns about the team’s heavy reliance on defense to close out games.

Still, as ESPN noted, this is not just about stats but structure and choices, and those concerns have now followed the team into the offseason.

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“His strong preferences, coupled with the coaches’ efforts to play to his strengths, which include his deep-ball accuracy and throws to the perimeter, limit the breadth to which the offense can expand—or at least that’s the way it has gone in the past.”

So, let’s see how the Eagles solve these issues going into next season.