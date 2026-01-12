Jalen Hurts Leaves Kevin Patullo’s Fate on Front Office as Eagles QB Makes Feelings Clear on A.J. Brown’s Future

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense was criticized for their early exit, failing to retain their Super Bowl title. After the Wild Card round game against the San Francisco 49ers, Nick Sirriani’s direct comments about the offense had many wondering if offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo would be fired. Following the loss, quarterback Jalen Hurts has conveyed his final say on OC Kevin Patullo and WR A.J. Brown.

“It’s too soon to think about there,” said Hurts to the reporters after the Wild Card Playoff game. “Like I said, put my trust in Howie, Nick, and Mr. Lurie.”

It was followed up by a question from a reporter asking about his relationship with A.J. Brown.

“A.J. and I will talk,” answered Hurts. “We’re in a great place.”

This is a developing story, stay tuned…