Jalen Hurts Loses Confidence at Training Camp as Eagles QB Confesses True Feelings About New OC

After finally settling a score in Super Bowl LIX with a dominant 40–22 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts has shifted into legacy mode. That long-awaited revenge win earned him Super Bowl MVP honors. Not only that, it also made him the third Black quarterback to win that award, and cemented his place in Eagles lore. But now, the mission is bigger. Become just the ninth quarterback in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls. The goal is lofty, and this summer’s work must be nearly flawless. Except on Sunday, July 27, it wasn’t.

Day 3 of Eagles training camp wasn’t Hurts’ sharpest outing. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro, Hurts missed several throws and even fired a pass into a new piece of staff-held equipment used to simulate pass deflections during 7 on 7s. He wrote, “Overall, it wasn’t Hurts’ sharpest day of training camp. He missed a few throws and even threw one pass into the arms of a new piece of equipment this year that get held up by staffers at the line of scrimmage during 7 on 7s.”

Despite Thursday’s struggles, there were still flashes of his typical poise. Jalen Hurts connected on a couple of smooth throws to AJ Brown, who has looked sharp and dominant throughout the week. But the Eagles’ defense owned most of the session. Rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell was flying around, flashing big-play potential, and the secondary made tight coverage seem routine. Hurts appeared slightly frustrated at times, a clear sign that early camp timing and rhythm still need polishing. But Nick Sirianni downplayed the struggles, noting this phase is about installing the system, not perfection.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 12: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 gets the crowd excited before the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 12th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Still, for those worried, Hurts has a track record of responding when critics speak too soon. After losing Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs in 2023, many questioned if he’d ever be on Mahomes’ level. What followed was a 2024 campaign statement. In Week 15, he threw for 290 yards, added three total touchdowns, and torched the Steelers 27–13 to secure Philly’s first-ever 10-game win streak. Even a concussion in Week 16 couldn’t derail him. Jalen Hurts returned in the playoffs to deliver a four-touchdown NFC title game, and that MVP performance in the Super Bowl.

What separates Hurts is his resilience. At only 26 (turning 27 in 10 days), Hurts has accomplished more than most quarterbacks do in a decade. He’s got the playoff record, Pro Bowl nods, and a ring. But in Philadelphia, February defines greatness, not July. This year, the Eagles are also playing with new coordinators. That adds to the difficulty level.

Jalen Hurts reveals his stance on new OC

As the Eagles aim to defend their Super Bowl title and chase back-to-back glory in 2025, Jalen Hurts isn’t just navigating a new season; he’s adjusting to yet another new voice in his ear. Kevin Patullo, recently promoted to offensive coordinator, becomes the sixth play-caller Hurts has worked with in six NFL seasons. That kind of turnover could rattle many quarterbacks. But for Hurts, the change comes with clarity and confidence.

During training camp at the NovaCare Complex, Hurts opened up about his evolving relationship with Patullo. He didn’t hold back on how optimistic he feels about the partnership. “He’s been very pointed and clear and has been leading with great conviction,” Hurts told reporters. “That’s always encouraging for my spot and we’re just trying to continue those conversations to build and evolve. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him going in and we just want to continue to stack good days on good days.”

While Patullo is new to the coordinator title, he’s no stranger to Hurts or the Eagles’ system. He served as pass game coordinator from 2021 to 2024, playing a vital role in Hurts’ growth into one of the NFL’s top dual-threat quarterbacks. Over the last two seasons, Patullo also carried the title of associate head coach, working closely with the offensive structure that led to multiple playoff berths and, most recently, a Super Bowl LIX championship.

This isn’t just about schemes, it’s about trust. The QB made clear that Patullo’s communication style and vision have made an early impression. With Super Bowl expectations looming large, Hurts’ endorsement of Patullo isn’t just a nice soundbite; it’s a signal. If this partnership clicks like the early signs suggest, Philadelphia’s offense might not just maintain its championship-level execution, it might elevate Hurts as well.