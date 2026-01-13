Jalen Hurts Loses Locker Room Trust as Nick Sirianni Contemplates Kevin Patullo Firing, Claims Eagles Legend

Philly’s hard-earned playoff berth saw a crushing end when San Francisco outscored them by four points. While there were many compromising factors, offensive woes made the struggle more evident. As they navigate the offseason, things aren’t looking good for their offensive leader, Jalen Hurts. A source as credible as the Eagles legend LeSean McCoy revealed a tough situation for the signal caller.

“I did a lot [of] digging because I know some people,” revealed McCoy on Speakeasy. “The problem is we can’t do exotic looks…because I’m hearing he can’t really do it.”

Translation? He’s limiting the offensive potential.