Jalen Hurts Makes Commitment to End A. J. Brown’s Frustrations After Eagles WR Goes Off on Offense

The Philadelphia Eagles escaped with a tight 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. It was messy. Both offenses sputtered until the Birds finally found a way late in the game. And A.J. Brown, clearly fed up, called out the offense post-game. And soon followed Jalen Hurts with a message to the Eagles locker room.

His words? A promise to set things straight.

“We got the Detroit Lions. Imma definitely put a halt to that. I think the more we drive that, the more of a distraction it becomes, ultimately its about the group. Things have been what they’ve been and they are what they are. We are who we are as a team. We’re all we got and we’re all we need.”

Still, there’s no ignoring what led up to it. Sunday’s matchup was rough to watch. It was the first NFL game to be scoreless at halftime since December 10, 2023. The defenses ruled the night, while the offenses tripped over themselves. A.J. Brown, the usual spark, was nearly invisible. Two catches. Thirteen yards. That’s all he had.

Later, Brown jumped on content creator JankyRondo’s stream and didn’t hold back about where things stand in Philly.

When Rondo asked, “Everything been good though, you know what I’m sayin’, everything been straight?” Brown didn’t hesitate. “I mean, no. Where have you been?”

Rondo tried to ease the tension, asking about family and life. Brown replied, “Yeah, yeah. Like family good, yeah. Everything else? No.” And then, the vibe turned heavy.

He called it out bluntly, calling the situation a “Sh-t show.”

Of course, the game itself didn’t help. The Eagles were clinging to a 3-0 lead late in the fourth quarter. The offense needed something, anything. Then came the spark.

On third-and-seven from their own 23, Hurts dumped it off to SaquonBarkley. But what looked like a short swing pass quickly turned into the play that flipped the script.

Barkley made magic happen. He slipped past cornerback Carrington Valentine and exploded up the sideline for a 41-yard gain, thanks to a key block downfield from, ironically, A.J. Brown. The very next snap, Hurts hit DeVonta Smith deep for a 36-yard touchdown.

Smith climbed over safety Evan Williams to snag the game-winner. Just like that, the Linc erupted.

Now, it’s on Hurts to make sure moments like that aren’t rare. He’s made his commitment clear. However, the head coach also addressed Brown’s words.

Nick Sirianni opens up about A.J. Brown’s comments

While the Eagles are riding a three-game winning streak, A.J. Brown voiced his frustration about his role in the offense. He did it earlier this season on social media, and now he has done it again. Now, head coach Nick Sirianni also addressed it head-on.

“Yeah, I mean, you can, again, when there’s obviously (the) ability to debate what he meant or what he said, or ‘Hey, why did you say why there?’” Sirianni said during an interview with 94 WIP in Philadelphia.

“Listen, you go with your interactions with guys on a daily basis, and not what people are speculating, or anything like that. We’re going to continue to try to get better on offense, and we played a great game on defense. We are in tune to what’s going on here and the relationships that we have in here, and the process that we have in here, and A.J.’s all-in.”

And to be fair, Brown’s impact hasn’t disappeared. Before his hamstring injury, he went off for 121 yards and two touchdowns on just four catches in the Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He missed the Giants’ game, followed by a rough night in Green Bay.

However, the situation remains complicated. Sirianni says Brown is “all-in,” but Brown’s words tell a different story. Now it’s on the Birds to see whether this tension fades or flares up again as the season rolls on.