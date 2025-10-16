Jalen Hurts Makes Feelings Clear on Eagles Coach & Sends Strong Message to Locker Room

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense is averaging a meager 3.5 yds per rush attempt, while their opponents are gashing them for 4.7. That’s a staggering, momentum-killing gap that sits in the bottom third of the league. This dysfunction has been painfully visible, particularly in the ground attack, where Saquon Barkley has logged a paltry 18 carries over the last 2 matchups. This sudden, frustrating skid pushed the coaching staff to hold a clearing-the-air summit with OC Kevin Patullo (KP). And Jalen Hurts didn’t mince words afterward.

Insider John Clark, citing the QB’s post-meeting comments on X, reported that Jalen Hurts declared they are “all in it together.” He elaborated on the feeling and direction of the offense:

“The meeting was about the direction of the offense and finding their identity. We spoke about finding alignment, finding structure. To galvanize everyone to get where they want to be.” That pursuit of identity is what fuels the urgency. Hurts finished: “There is urgency. I have urgency. It starts with me. It starts with the direction we get from KP. We have to help each other. We have to play together as a group.” This is code for, What in the hell are we trying to be?

That self-reflection cuts right to the bone of their current state. Look, the team’s offense currently ranks near the bottom of the league in nearly every category outside of points per game (which is currently taking a tumble).

The pressure on Patullo stems from the offense’s maddening predictability and inability to generate explosive plays. While Patullo has defended the game plans, claiming the heavy RPO (run-pass option) usage against the Broncos was simply a response, his attempts to paint a rosy picture have been widely criticized as delusional and lacking accountability.

However, All-Pro wideout A.J. Brown supports the OC. Brown stated Patullo is doing an “amazing job” trying to scheme players open, subtly suggesting the failure rests on player execution and mental lapses.

Hurts himself addressed the culture of correction, “You’re gonna have physical mistakes. You’re gonna have missed opportunities. Those things happen, you live with them.” But the ones that sting the true betrayal are the mental lapses, the “things that take no talent,” as he calls them. He clarified his statement for the locker room:

“But the things that take no talent? Those are what you have to learn to correct before you learn how to not lose.” The film review confirms this organizational failure. The coaches have called fear-based concepts that see TEs like Cameron Latu wasting themselves trying to block elite edge rushers, thereby killing potential explosive plays to A.J. Brown. In fact, Hurts has been sacked 18 times for 97 yds lost this year, double the 9 sacks opponents have tallied against the Eagles’ defense.

As a result, head coach Nick Sirianni and OC Patullo are prioritizing efficiency on 1st and 2nd down to avoid the crippling 3rd-down situations that have plagued the team.

Saquon Barkley’s backlog and the burden of predictability in Jalen Hurts’ team

Barkley, whose low carry count is a direct symptom of the poor structural alignment discussed above, is now pacing for 54.2 rushing yds per game, his worst mark since his 2021 campaign. The offensive play-sequencing has been so bafflingly predictable that analysts spotted the team running the same run-scheme play twice in a row in their last loss.

The lack of sequencing, play-action, or variety is what drives a team’s 3rd down percentage down to a miserable 34.67%. Barkley, despite losing 2 games in a row, sees the bigger picture: “4-2. We’re in a good spot right now.”

He clearly loves the new “mindset” and the conversation that took place, but like a true pro, he knows the core requirement: “Just gotta continue to get better… gotta go out there and execute it.” He wouldn’t give away the scouting info to Minnesota this week, of course, but the unspoken truth hangs in the south endzone air: the run game is broken.

The unbearable urgency Hurts speaks of is about finding the lost scaffolding of a championship offense. Until the coaching staff stops wasting eligible receivers, sequences play calls, the 4-2 record will feel less like a strong start and more like a crushing weight.