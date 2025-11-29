Jalen Hurts Makes Honest Admission About Offensive Struggles While Joining Nick Sirianni in Defense of Eagles OC

The Philadelphia Eagles sat prepared at Lincoln Financial Field to defeat the Chicago Bears. But quarterback Jalen Hurts faced a massive reality check as they lost 24-15 in Week 13, their fourth loss of the season. Never one to turn his face away, the QB took full accountability for the shocker.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things. Ultimately, you look inward first. I see it as how the flow of things have gone. I can’t turn the ball over, that’s been a key to success for us,” Hurts said about their offensive struggles. “That killed us.”

He’s right. Hurts finished the game with 19 passes completed out of 34 for 230 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception. That’s a 55.8% completion rate, much below the usual accuracy the signal caller has. Overall, the Eagles’ offense couldn’t lift them up, with their worst record in twenty years. They are 28th in success rate after Week 13, below the underperforming teams like the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles couldn’t match the Bears in the run game. They had only 17 carries for 87 yards with no score. Overall, the Bears were much better with 47 carries for 281 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Saquon Barkley still expressed hope in his teammates, claiming they have everything needed to win.

The only positive factor was receiver AJ Brown‘s outstanding performance, with ten receptions for 132 yards and two scores, giving hope of a comeback. The attention is on the coaches now.

The Eagles’ offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, is facing a lot of heat for the Eagles’ struggling to assert their dominance. One particular failed pass to the wide receiver DeVonta Smith, while tight end Dallas Goedert was open, raised a lot of questions.

“Two guys on two different pages. Those are the kind of issues we’ve been having,” the QB said. “We weren’t detailed enough, I wasn’t detailed enough.”

But Hurts echoed a similar sentiment to that of head coach Nick Sirianni and defended his OC.

Jalen Hurts defends Kevin Patullo

Fans demanded the Birds fire Patullo with their “Fire Kevin” chants throughout the game. Even during halftime, ex-NFLer Richard Sherman also requested Sirianni to go for a new coordinator. However, the head coach doesn’t want to change things for now. He will watch the tape and then decide how to eliminate the errors that cost them the game, while staying with the OC, as it’s never about one person.

Hurts also shared a similar viewpoint, telling everyone to regroup before it gets too late. That’s the only way they can move forward to win games.

“I have confidence in him, got confidence in this team,” the QB said. “I got a lot of confidence when we have an identity, so that’s the first thing we gotta establish.”

Patullo has a lot of cleaning up to do. During his post-game interview, the OC said that they will look at the errors from every angle, physical, mental, or play calling. But in the end, it comes down to the results. They are defending the Super Bowl. The conclusion that comes from the games is this: the execution needs to be better.