Jalen Hurts Makes Special Super Bowl Announcement as Eagles Celebrate Big Milestone With $20,960 Souvenirs

What comes after lifting the Lombardi trophy? For Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, the answer is time. A time to look back at last season’s victories and what made it all possible. Pushing through with a near-invincible crew headlined the champions’ victory. And as they admire their shiny new Super Bowl LIX rings, Jalen Hurts has found himself another memento of that historic win.

As per a post on Jalen Hurts’ IG, the reigning champ has received the newest timepiece designed by Breitling USA, a luxury watch brand for “individuals of style, purpose & action.” Breitling has created 59 watches in honor of Super Bowl 59, and the first one goes to the man under center who made it possible. As Hurts writes on his IG, “Honored to mark this moment with the @breitling Super Bowl LIX Classic Avi — a reminder of the team, the journey and the city that made it possible. No. 01 of 59.” This is a timepiece worth a whopping $20,960, worthy of the glory and success last season has brought for Philly.

Breitling USA made the announcement recently that they will be releasing the watch in honor of the Eagles’ victory. In an IG post, they even asked the audience to guess who gets the first watch. As the post went, “Philadelphia Eagles will receive their Super Bowl LIX rings! To celebrate this victory, we are introducing the all-new Breitling Classic Avi Chronograph 42 Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Limited Edition. Limited to only 59 pieces, this watch is certainly worthy of champions. Who do you think will secure watch 01/59?”

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

AD