Jalen Hurts & Nick Sirianni Shame 22 NFL Teams As Controversial Tush Push Gets $300M Sponsor

For months, the league tried every possible way to ban the infamous “tush push,” the QB sneak the Philadelphia Eagles turned into a cheat code. Green Bay even pushed a formal proposal to ban it outright. But when the votes came in, only twenty-two teams wanted it gone. Ten said keep it. The motion that needed 24 votes to pass only got 22. And by a margin of two, the Eagles’ signature play survived.

Hours after the decision, the team posted a bold graphic on X with two words. Cutting deeper than any press release: “Push on.” The very play that had defensive coordinators losing sleep and front offices scheming to outlaw it has now not only outlived but also gotten bigger. Head coach Nick Sirianni never minced his words about the attempted ban. He admitted he felt “a little insulted” that opponents tried to legislate away what Philly perfected on the field. “We’ll see where that goes,” he teased. And now we know exactly where it went.

The Eagles inked a $300 million sponsorship deal with a leading flushable wipes brand to stamp its name on the tush push itself. The deal isn’t just about some logos on banners. It’ll include collaborative social media campaigns throughout the 2025 season, in-game product sampling, and post-game radio spots celebrating each successful tush push.

“It only feels right for DUDE Wipes to be the official sponsor of the tush push,” co-founder Ryan Meegan said in a press release. “We’re always looking for bold and unconventional ways to inject the brand into cultural conversations in a distinctly DUDE-ified way, and this partnership is a perfect fit.” The Eagles wasted no time leaning into the hype. They dropped a promo video featuring Jalen Hurts lining up for a push, Landon Dickerson barking, “you know what time it is,” and Nick Sirianni doubling down: “People can’t do it like we can do it. The whole organization has confidence in this play.”

The spot ends with mascot Swoop flattening the DUDE Wipes mascot, alongside a not-so-subtle message: “Everyone knows it. Everyone fears it. The world can’t stop talking about it. And when it comes to handling the push, there’s only one partner that’s built for the job.” And Philly didn’t just talk. In their first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Birds dialed up the tush push with Tanner McKee under center. The numbers back it up. Last season, the Eagles ran the tush push 92 times. They converted 91.3% of them. That’s efficiency; no defense has cracked yet.

For DUDE Wipes—the Chicago-based company that turned a $300,000 “Shark Tank” investment from Mark Cuban into a global brand—the partnership is no less than a flex.

The Tush Push debate: Jalen Hurts’ greatness or a system play?

Eagles fan Joe Brennan may have had the last word when he took a swipe at Dallas—“If you want to do something, get a better defense. Dallas and other people.” But that didn’t stop the debate from boiling over again this preseason. Other teams have tried to mimic the “tush push,” but none have come close to Philly’s dominance with Jalen Hurts at the helm. In 2024, including the playoffs, the Eagles converted 39 of 48 attempts into either first downs or touchdowns. Even President Trump weighed in during the team’s visit to the White House in April, calling the play a symbol of Philadelphia toughness.

Still, when Tanner McKee punched in a fourth-and-goal sneak against the Bengals in the preseason opener, it sparked more than just cheers. It reignited the national conversation about Hurts himself: Is he truly an elite quarterback, or simply the face of a short-yardage play the NFL can’t figure out how to stop? The numbers fuel the skeptics. Of Hurts’ 55 career rushing touchdowns, 33 have come from one yard out—the majority via the “tush push.” Supporters point to his freakish leg power and split-second decision-making as the keys to the play’s success. Meanwhile, PFN’s Sebastian Mondaca argues it inflates his stats and masks his true passing ceiling.

McKee’s touchdown—nearly identical in execution—poured gasoline on the fire. Hurts didn’t even suit up, yet social media debates raged as though he were under center. For head coach Nick Sirianni, the defense of his quarterback hasn’t changed. The “tush push” is a weapon still powered by Hurts’ unique blend of strength and toughness.