Jalen Hurts’ Offense Is Paying No Attention to Nick Sirianni & Co. Amid Locker Room Tension, Claims Eagles Insider

For a team still leading its division, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense is playing with a concerning lack of focus, and a top insider suggests the problem runs deeper than just play-calling. According to the latest reports, the offensive line, including A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, and others, has been on its own, visibly ignoring the strategies developed by the coaching staff. Reporter Dianna Russini recently stepped forward to present a theory, questioning the team’s chemistry between the coaches and the offensive line.

“I spent a lot of time talking to all of them, all Saquon, AJ Brown, all the guys in that locker room about what is it,” Russini said, in a recent video on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m sick of trying to figure it out. What is it? And guys, I think it’s a lot of things. “It’s the offense is boring and no one is really focused on doing what they need to do. That was my takeaway. And I can tell you from talking to a few people over the weekend about it since then in that building.”

That perceived lack of focus Russini mentioned may be showing up on the stat sheet, particularly in the running game, where Saquon Barkley’s usage has plummeted. While the Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions saw Barkley make 26 attempts in all, the numbers drastically dropped to 10 and 13 in the weeks that followed. However, Jalen Hurts managed to keep up with the levels individually.

The quarterback completed 55.9 percent of his passes with two touchdowns. This marked a comparatively higher number than the game against the Lions (50% for no touchdowns). Despite the consistent stats, calls mounted against the offense led by him as the last two games turned out to be a blunder from the team.

While they still lead the division with an 8-4 record, the last two games marked disappointing defeats against the Cowboys (24-21), followed by another major loss against the Chicago Bears (15-24). Amid the buzz for Jalen Hurts, the HC Nick Sirianni himself stepped forward to clear the air on the matter.

Nick Sirianni avoiding outside noise amid Jalen Hurts-led offensive struggles

While the Eagles’ offensive struggles have seen calls mounting against Jalen Hurts’ leadership, Nick Sirianni managed to keep his composure. Following the latest defeat against the Chicago Bears, the head coach highlighted his unwavering faith in Hurts’ potential. Making his focus clear for the upcoming schedule, the 44-year-old spoke about his desire to keep the QB in full health.

“Jalen has proven that he’ll do anything he needs to do to win each and every game…I don’t want to downplay what anybody hears with reports, but like we are not focused on that,” Sirianni said, as reported by The Sports Tak. “We’re always thinking about how to protect Jalen and make sure that he is healthy for the long haul. Different plans have different reasons of why you run different things, and like I said, we will do everything we need to do to help this offense get rolling.”

Following the recent loss to the Bears, the Eagles will now look forward to their upcoming clash against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. With concerns surrounding the offensive unit’s struggles, it remains to be seen if they manage to rebound anytime soon.