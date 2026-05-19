Jalen Hurts’ Possible Rift With A.J. Brown Reaches Boiling Point As Eagles QB Skips Star WR’s Wedding

A.J. Brown married Kelsey Riley on May 16, 2026, in a ceremony at Montage Laguna Beach. But instead of the wedding itself, much of the conversation afterwards centered around Jalen Hurts. Hurts, who has shared a close bond with Brown for years, was noticeably absent from the celebration, leaving many wondering why he didn’t attend.

“Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Didn’t Attend AJ Brown’s Wedding,” TMZ Sports posted on X.

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Before Brown joined the Eagles in 2022, he and Jalen Hurts were known to share a close friendship off the field. However, that perception appeared to change last season when Eagles veteran Brandon Graham suggested that the two were no longer as close as they once were.

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Still, Hurts’ absence stood out for several reasons. He and A.J. Brown have known each other since high school. And not to forget, Hurts is the godfather of Brown’s daughter, Jersee, and he even tried recruiting Brown to Alabama so they could play together in college. Years later, Hurts also reportedly pushed for the Eagles to trade for Brown.

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That’s why, after spending four seasons together in Philadelphia, the recent rumors of tension between the two have caught so many people by surprise. But then, Hurts wasn’t the only Eagles player missing from the wedding. In fact, it appeared that none of Brown’s current Philadelphia teammates attended the celebration, though former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was spotted there.

Considering A.J. Brown has been surrounded by trade speculation throughout the offseason, the absence of current teammates only added more fuel to the conversation. At this point, Brown parting ways with the Eagles almost feels unavoidable.

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Throughout the 2025 regular season, A.J. Brown openly voiced frustrations with Philadelphia’s offense. And over time, it began to feel like the tension between him and Jalen Hurts might be deeper than the team can easily resolve.

“Multiple team sources say they never saw Brown and Hurts engaged in an argument during the season and were professional throughout the season,” ESPN’s Tim McManus and Jeremy Fowler wrote earlier this year. “But both also tend to internalize issues, which leads to a lack of communication, sources said. ‘Clearing the air probably doesn’t happen as often as it should,’ a source said.”

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One source explained that friendship and being teammates are two very different dynamics, especially in the NFL, where star players can have completely different ideas about what’s best for the team and how to move forward.

“You might want to win, but your way might be different than mine,” the source said. “[Your stars] have to be on the same page and I don’t think they always were.”

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Brown himself admitted in the past that there had been disagreements between them.

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“I’d be sitting up here lying to tell you that we’ve never had any issues,” Brown said on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in 2025. “We’re two guys, two alphas, who want to be the best and want to demand greatness from each other and everyone around us. So some reports are true, some reports aren’t true.”

However, Hurts tried to quiet the noise during locker cleanout day.

“A.J. and I have talked. We’re in a great place,” Hurts said in January when asked if he wanted Brown on the team in 2026.

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Still, with trade rumors continuing to follow Brown throughout the offseason, Hurts’ absence from the wedding has only made the speculation surrounding his trade feel louder than ever.

Jacksonville Jaguars enter A.J. Brown trade talks

Although A.J. Brown recently signed a hefty $96 million deal with the Eagles, reports still suggest that the wide receiver has become frustrated with his role in Philadelphia’s offense. As New England is known as one of the top potential landing spots for A.J. Brown, another unexpected team has entered the conversation.

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NFL insider Jason La Canfora believes the Jacksonville Jaguars could emerge as a serious contender if the Eagles decide to move the star receiver. La Canfora explains that a league executive revealed that Jacksonville might just be “a potential fit” for Brown due to the uncertainties involving their own receiving corps.

Much of that concern has been focused on the recent struggles of Brian Thomas Jr. After turning heads in a rookie year with 82 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024, Thomas regressed to 702 yards and two touchdowns in the 2025 season.

Another reason why the Jaguars might be interested in the star receiver is that there have been talks about Travis Hunter possibly playing more at the cornerback position than the wide receiver position in 2025. This scenario would make the Jaguars land a proven veteran option.

League executives reportedly believe Brown’s situation may not drag on much longer, either.

“I still think it’s done before camp,” a GM monitoring the situation closely told La Canfora.

It remains to be seen if Philadelphia will see Thomas Jr. as a realistic centerpiece for any possible trade package. At 23, he is significantly younger and has a considerably less expensive contract in comparison to Brown. He is going to be an excellent investment for the future alongside DeVonta Smith and recently acquired wide receiver Makai Lemon.

In case Jacksonville jumps into the bidding, Philadelphia will definitely have even more leverage.