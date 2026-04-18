Jalen Hurts Put On Notice Ahead of 2026 NFL Season As Ex-NFL QB Predicts “Litmus Test Year”

Essentials Inside The Story Hurts put on hot seat ahead of the 2026 season

The QB was blamed for Philly's offensive struggles in 2025

Reports of friction between Jalen Hurts and the Eagles emerge

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on the hot seat ahead of the 2026 season, despite leading the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances and winning one (Super Bowl LX). Hurts has been the talk of the town since the Eagles bowed out in the NFC wildcard round, with reports revealing that the QB is being blamed for Philly’s offensive struggles. How far does the blaming go into the 2026 season, and what Hurts does to prove everyone wrong is what the Philly fans are now waiting to see.

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“Well, they need to put him under center more,” former Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel said. “That’s what I can make up what he said. And for me, it’s gonna be a huge litmus test this year for Jalen Heart with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who’s a LaFleur and a McVay disciple, you’re going to see Hurts a lot more under understander, a lot more shifts, a lot more motions. It’s going to be different than any offense he’s ever had. And so when I say litmus test, I’m not saying they’re gonna go out and draft a replacement this year or next year, but we just have to see him make plays.”

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The concerns stem from how the Eagles’ offense has functioned in the 2025 season. Philly opted for an under-center approach on just 23.9 percent of their offensive snaps while having 9.02 percent of their dropbacks. While many would blame now-fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo for this approach, an ESPN report revealed how Jalen Hurts was unwilling to play with this style.

“He has pushed back on changes that would diversify the scheme, sources said, including when it comes to him going under center more. He has shown a reluctance to let it rip at times, particularly against zone coverage. He diverts from the game plan and changes playcalls to what some feel is an excessive degree,” ESPN’s Tim McManus and Jeremy Fowler wrote.

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However, under Sean Mannion, Hurts will be required to change his style according to the former Green Bay Packers quarterback coach’s offensive approach. Mannion is a disciple of the modern West Coast coaching tree, with some of its key branches including Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt Lafluer, and Mike Daniel. All of these coaches prefer running the under-center and play-action approaches for their offense.

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Under McVay, the Rams led the league last season in play action at 35.3 percent. Similarly, Green Bay, where Mannion worked under LaFleur, was ranked fifth in play-action usage. On the contrary, the Eagles ranked 19th.

Whether Jalen Hurts adapts the new approach and allows Sean Mannion to build a new offensive scheme in Philadelphia, only time will tell. Meanwhile, amid reports about friction between the QB1 and the franchise, Eagles GM Howie Roseman shut down any such rumors during his pre-draft press conference.

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Philly GM hits back at Jalen Hurts rumors

Although Jalen Hurts recorded 3,224 yards and 25 touchdowns against 6 interceptions, with 24 big-time throws and 11 turnover-worthy plays last season, many pointed if the former Oklahoma product is the right quarterback for the Eagles. The uncertainty towards Hurts came after Philly finished at #28th in passing yards per game, and the star QB threw for less than 200 yards.

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However, shutting down any such rumors about issues between the QB1 and the Eagles organization, GM Howie Roseman issued a clear mandate about Jalen Hurts.

“If we have any issues with any of our players, we talk to them directly. So, from my perspective, from Nick’s perspective, from Jeffrey’s perspective, we’re not hiding behind anything. We will talk to our players directly,” Roseman said before addressing the ESPN report, which described Hurts as the problem for Philly.”I think that it’s unfair. It’s unfair to have these articles written, but I understand it’s also what sells at this point. So, yeah, I think it’s unfortunate.”

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With these statements, it’s clear that the Eagles are backing Jalen Hurts as their QB1. Ahead of the 2026 season, the onus will be on Jalen Hurts to prove these reports wrong and adapt to Sean Mannion’s offense while helping Philly to another Super Bowl.