Jalen Hurts Responds to Saquon Barkley Calling Out Eagles Teammates Over Sideline Energy

The Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room has gone through enough drama this season, and the cracks are starting to show. Wide receiver AJ Brown’s blunt comments were the first hint that something was off. Then, running back Saquon Barkley fueled the concerns by openly admitting the team’s “awful” sideline energy. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, in response to that, offered a unique perspective.

In an interview with reporter Anthony DiBona, he shared his take on where the team’s environment truly stands. “I think execution fuels emotion. There’s a sense of unity. There’s a sense of pride that everyone takes,” he said. “And I think in the time right now, you find out a lot about how bad someone wants it. And so we’ve got to want to execute at a high level.”

During Hurts’ recent media interaction, he was asked a simple question: Does he see it as his responsibility to manage the sideline energy, or that performing well is enough to “fuel the vibes?” And that’s when the quarterback emphasized that good execution can naturally foster the energy his team is seeking. Further, Hurts highlights the importance of playing with intent if teammates expect vibes to be there on game day.

According to him, factors like togetherness, ‌mindset, and the desire to do better start at practice along with intent. If these things are in sync, emotions will find their way. Meanwhile, Barkley’s comments painted a different picture earlier. Before the Eagles’ Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he spoke up about the sideline environment.

“During games? Honestly, I think it’s been awful,” Barkley said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “I think if you ask anybody, if they’re being honest, we’d all agree on that.”

However, he admitted to having no issues with the team’s energy during practice, walkthroughs, and meetings. In his view, the real problem is carrying the same fire into game day. Unlike Hurts, the running back believes things will fall into place if the players can channel it in a better way. While Barkley and Hurts are calling for different things, they are not shying away from fixing the problem. And honestly, their offense needs both execution and energy more than ever.

Playoff hopes alive, but Jalen Hurts’ offense faces issues

In the Week 14 matchup, the Eagles lost 22-19 to the Chargers, marking their third straight defeat. And once again, the team’s offense was nowhere close to its defense, which kept the game within reach. On Monday Night Football, the Eagles managed only one touchdown and couldn’t put the Chargers away when it mattered most.

In overtime, all they needed was one powerful drive: either a touchdown to secure the win or a field goal to stay alive. However, Jalen Hurts threw the pass, which resulted in an interception, his fourth of the night. And just like that, the Eagles faced yet another frustrating loss. As for Hurts, it was a tough night as he finished with five total turnovers and a rough 31.3 QB rating. After the game, he took full responsibility for his mistakes and overall dull performance.

“I didn’t play well enough,” he said. “Too many turnovers. Lots of opportunities, especially when you get on the other side of the 50 [yard line]. And I wasn’t able to get us in the box.”

Despite the slump, the franchise remains in ‌playoff contention with a solid 8-5 record. A Super Bowl run isn’t impossible, but the offense must fill its gaps and deliver, especially in the moments that define games.