Jalen Hurts Sacked Twice as New Eagles OC Sends Clear Message to QB at Training Camp

ByUtsav Jain

Jul 26, 2025 | 11:37 AM EDT

Jalen Hurts has a lot to prove this year. Despite last season’s Super Bowl victory, the recent QB rankings saw the MVP sitting below the top 5 spot at no. 9. For Philly’s sky-high expectations of a Super Bowl sequel, the entire roster has been gearing to ball out in training camp. But with everyone chasing glory, the Eagles QB has notably left something to be desired.

As Elliot Shorr-Parks shares scenes from the training camp, Jalen Hurts has notably been sacked on the 11-on-11 drills not once, but twice. As Parks wrote on X, the first sack came from Ojomo, “Ojomo with a ‘sack’ of hurts in 11v11s.” The second one came shortly afterwards, this time from Jordan Davis. As Parks adds in another post, “Jordan Davis with a nice pass rush snap. Might have sacked Hurts in a game.” 

These sacks come on the heels of strong expectations from Eagles’ new OC Kevin Patullo on Hurts’ improvement.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

Jalen Hurts sacked twice in camp—are the Eagles' Super Bowl hopes already in jeopardy?

