Jalen Hurts Seemingly Left Out of Major Responsibility at A.J. Brown’s Wedding Amid Patriots Trade Rumors

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have known each other since forever. Their friendship started when the quarterback tried to recruit Brown to Alabama, only to find themselves suiting up for the same team in the NFL. In 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles united them after acquiring Brown from the Tennessee Titans in a trade that Hurts reportedly pushed hard for. Since then, the quarterback-wide receiver duo has led the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances and lifted one Lombardi Trophy.

Teammates often joke that Hurts and Brown act like ‘an old married couple,’ as they clearly share a close bond, but also clash from time to time. In 2023, Hurts even became the godfather to Brown’s daughter, Jersee. Their chemistry and shared vision have helped head coach Nick Sirianni establish the culture he wanted in Philly. But recently, something appears to have changed between them.

As per TMZ, A.J. Brown tied the knot with Kelsey Riley on May 16 in California. The couple reportedly hosted the ceremony at Montage Laguna Beach. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay reportedly served as one of Brown’s groomsmen. But in the pictures from the event that surfaced online, Jalen Hurts was never spotted among the wedding party.

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Of course, the Eagles QB may have been simply handling personal matters ahead of the Eagles’ OTAs next month. Hurts might’ve also preferred to stay low-key during the offseason. But this is not the first time Hurts was absent from a major event in Brown’s personal life.

Last year, the WR got engaged to Kelsey at the Four Seasons Philadelphia in a lavish celebration featuring John Legend. Several current and former Eagles players attended the engagement party, but Jalen Hurts was nowehere in the photos and social media posts tied to the event.

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It could simply be a coincidence as neither Eagles’ star has publicly acknowledged any rift. But throughout last season, Brown voiced his frustration with the Eagles’ offense. Then, last month, NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Tim McManus offered some insight into how Hurts and Brown’s relationship fell apart.

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“Multiple team sources say they never saw Brown and Hurts engaged in an argument during the season and were professional throughout the season,” Fowler and McManus wrote. “But both also tend to internalize issues, which leads to a lack of communication, sources said. ‘Clearing the air probably doesn’t happen as often as it should,’ a source said.”

Another source claimed that it’s one thing to be friends, and another to be teammates. Brown himself admitted in 2025 that the two have sparred against each other.

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“I’d be sitting up here lying to tell you that we’ve never had any issues,” the WR said on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “We’re two guys, two alphas, who want to be the best and want to demand greatness from each other and everyone around us. So some reports are true, some reports aren’t true.”

Signs of tension between Brown and Hurts reportedly surfaced late in the 2024 season. One source told ESPN that Hurts and Brown have differing opinions on how the Eagles should move forward. And after the offensive failures last season, that disconnect seems more prominent.

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Plus, the trade rumors strongly linking A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots add yet another layer to this mystery.

NFL insider shares the price point for A.J. Brown’s trade to the Patriots

Earlier this month, Jeremy Fowler reported that many around the NFL expect the Eagles to trade Brown to the Patriots after June 1. This move would reportedly save Philadelphia more than $40 million in dead cap money. Now, the next question centers on what the Eagles would demand in return.

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Back in March, reports suggested Philadelphia initially wanted a first and second-round pick for Brown. The Patriots would certainly want another elite weapon for QB Drake Maye, but Fowler just made it clear that the team does not appear desperate.

“My best guess is that they probably already agreed to something loosely,” Fowler revealed this week on Middays with Marks. “They can always tweak that or rework it, but they’re probably getting a one. Maybe a future one, maybe it’s a 2028. I don’t think they’ll get more than that, I think that would be the max at this point. I’d be surprised. Philly once upon a time hoped for a one and a two.

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“I just don’t see that happening. Maybe they can get creative and swap some mid-to-late round picks to sweeten it up. I haven’t heard anything as far as like if there’s a veteran included.”

The Patriots already have WRs Romeo Doubs and Kayshon Boutte on the roster, and they could still bring back WR Stefon Diggs on a new deal. But there is a need for a veteran in the WR room. When asked about a trade for Brown, Eliot Wolf didn’t go too much into detail, but will “keep the door open” for any player worthy of a trade.

Ultimately, Brown’s potential move away from Philadelphia feels increasingly realistic. So, Brown and his new bride might have to spend the early months of married life adjusting to a completely new city.