Jalen Hurts Sends Classy Message to Eagles Legend Amid Training Camp Struggles

Back in January, Merrill Reese called Jalen Hurts a “great quarterback,” adding, “I don’t like to overuse the word great, but he really is.” That praise came just before the Philadelphia Eagles were heading into the Super Bowl to face the Kansas City Chiefs, and many expected them to lose. Oh yes, and even Philly won, many outlets, including PFF, pegged the quarterback at No. 5. Strange, isn’t it? Perhaps, Aaron Rodgers wasn’t the only one disrespected the most this year. But Reese was still a believer in Hurts, which now led the quarterback to share something special with the legend.

We all know that in 2024, Jalen Hurts put together a statement season. In Week 15, he torched the Pittsburgh Steelers with 290 passing yards and 3 total touchdowns, helping the Eagles clinch their first-ever 10-game win streak. Even a concussion in Week 16 couldn’t slow him down. He returned in the playoffs with a vengeance, racking up 4 total touchdowns in the NFC Championship and then putting on an MVP-worthy show in the Super Bowl. It wasn’t just redemption – it was domination. And perhaps, that’s the reason why Reese never wavered in his support, and Hurts made sure to prove him right. However, this time, Hurts just found a way to show his appreciation for the legend, via gifting a special box of surprises.

While appearing on The National Football Show with Dan Sileo, Merrill Reese shared a moving moment from Eagles training camp. “Something happened to me today that I can’t even tell you how affected I am by it,” Reese said. “I was sitting in the press tent, and somebody came in with a box…. And I opened it up, and there were the green and white Air Jordans, and written on the white part of it was: ‘To M. Reese, you saw what nobody else could. Love Always, Jalen Hurts.’… Tears came out of my eyes,” Reese shared. Isn’t that incredible? In a league focused on moving forward, Hurts paused to appreciate someone who believed in him from the start.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Reese further added, “I have felt from day one, and he realized that he is such a great young man. I can’t even tell you to recognize that and give me a pair of his shoes and sign them like that. No, that’s never happened to me before…I was overwhelmed…. I’ve had great relationships with a lot of players, but nobody ever gave me their shoes and signed them.” That gesture speaks volumes about Hurts. How many superstars take the time to recognize voices like Merrill’s, who is the longest-tenured announcer in the NFL, calling Eagles games since 1977, and the ones who ride the emotional roller coaster with the team every year? There might only be a select few like Hurts.

Anyway, besides this, Merrill also praised the entire team, hyping them up ahead of the 2025 season. When host Dan Sileo asked for his thoughts on Philadelphia’s offseason moves and roster strength, Reese replied confidently: “I think that when this season begins on September 4th, that night, at that moment, they will be the best team with the best roster in the National Football League.” Sounds bold – but is it really? Still, Reese added a dose of reality as he added: “I warned people that in the 17-game 18-week season, injuries or lack thereof are going to play a large part in how this whole thing unfolds.” And eventually, it will decide how things will go next for the Eagles. But right now, the announcer is confident in his team and the quarterback.

As the segment ended, Reese couldn’t help but double down on his belief: “When you talk about Jalen, you’re not going to be talking about a quarterback who’s going out there prancing or patting himself on the back. He’s…only 26. I have always felt that the the quarterbacks, the great quarterbacks reached their peak at 30 or 32. He’s got a long career ahead of him, and the sky is the limit.” But as heartwarming as that moment was, it contrasts sharply with how Hurts’ training camp has started this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Jalen Hurts still take the Eagles back to the top?

This season, Jalen Hurts will have his sights set on joining an elite group – only eight teams in NFL history have ever won back-to-back Super Bowls. But as training camp unfolds, reports from NovaCare Complex suggest Hurts is still trying to find his rhythm. He’s missed several throws and even had one batted down by one of those padded dummies held up during 7-on-7s. Not ideal.

via Imago Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts in action during of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

As Philadelphia sports reporter Dave Zangaro put it: “Overall, it wasn’t Hurts’ sharpest day of training camp.” To make matters more visible, wide receiver A.J. Brown looked like he was already in midseason form while Hurts looked frustrated trying to catch up. But should fans panic? Honestly, no, not yet. This is still just training camp. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Jalen Hurts, it’s that he knows how to bounce back. Still, there’s a major change this season: the voice in Hurts’ helmet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Kellen Moore heading to New Orleans, the Eagles promoted Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator. That means new play-calling dynamics for a quarterback who’s already juggling the pressure of a repeat campaign. Can this new partnership click fast enough? Hurts seems to think so. “He’s been very pointed and clear and has been leading with great conviction. That’s always encouraging for my spot, and we’re just trying to continue those conversations to build and evolve”, Hurts said.

It also helps that Patullo isn’t a stranger. He has been with the Eagles since 2021, first as passing game coordinator, then as assistant head coach. So, he knows Hurts and this offense well. And maybe that continuity will be just what the Eagles need. It’s still early, but the potential is there. Even with a few preseason bumps, one thing is certain: Jalen Hurts remains locked in, driven by “Faith, Family, Championships.”