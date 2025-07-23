Jalen Hurts Sends Strict Notice to Eagles After Losing Major Honor to Patrick Mahomes

Jalen Hurts entered Super Bowl LIX with a chip on his shoulder – and a loss on his lock screen. No, seriously. His phone wallpaper wasn’t a motivational quote or a family photo. It was a snapshot from Super Bowl 57. The one where the Eagles watched Patrick Mahomes raise the Lombardi. That photo stayed there for two years. And when Hurts walked into the Superdome for Super Bowl LIX, it was still there – because unfinished business doesn’t deserve a new background.

By the time the confetti fell and the Eagles demolished the Chiefs 40-22, that unfinished business was finally finished. Grant Calcaterra nudged him. “You can crack a smile, too,” Calcaterra joked. Hurts just shook his head. “I’m not gonna lie to you, bro. That last one changed my soul. That s–t did. S–t ain’t ever over. ’Til the fat lady sang, you know.” But Hurts didn’t crack until the clock hit zero. That’s just who he is. And still nothing’s changed.

The champagne dried months ago. The confetti is long gone. But Jalen Hurts? He’s still not smiling. At the Eagles’ ring ceremony, teammates were flashing their new bling with pride. Hurts, the Super Bowl MVP, was…ringless. Just a quarterback already past the party. Classic Hurts. Even when he wins it all, he’s too busy chasing the next thing to stop and admire the trophy. That mindset? It might just be his not-so-subtle memo to the locker room: vacation’s over – time to get back to work.

And the fans? They noticed. Some were amused, joking that he probably stuffed the ring in a drawer next to his socks. Others felt it. Because that’s the kind of quarterback Philly rides for. A guy who wins the Super Bowl, shrugs and immediately starts prepping for the next one. “I’ve moved on,” Hurts said. “I’ve moved on to the new year and it’s as simple as that.”

He said it best after the Super Bowl win: “When it’s all said and done for me, I won’t measure my success off of any numbers of statistics or passing yards or touchdowns or anything like that. I measured off the rings and championships.” And the scary part? He still feels like he hasn’t arrived. “We’ve still yet to arrive as a team,” Hurts added. “We just enjoy everything, put forth the effort, and it’s taken us here.” Translation: stop admiring last season. Get ready for the next season. Training camp is here. So is the mission.

And make no mistake – he’s setting the tone for the entire Eagles locker room. If the QB1 who just led you to a 12-3 season and 10 postseason touchdowns is skipping the celebration tour, you better believe the rest of the roster is on notice. While players were showing off their jewelry, Hurts was quietly showing something else: accountability. But while Hurts was preaching focus, ESPN was out here dishing out its rankings.

ESPN snubs Jalen Hurts, crowns Patrick Mahomes

In their latest rankings, compiled by over 70 NFL insiders, execs, and coaches, Patrick Mahomes grabbed the No. 1 QB spot – again. Hurts? He came in at No. 9, below Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford. Even behind a guy (Josh Allen) who hasn’t sniffed a Super Bowl. And yet, the league still found a way to disrespect him. ESPN just dropped its annual QB rankings. He literally won the Super Bowl and outplayed Mahomes on that very stage. But sure, go ahead and pretend Mahomes’ Chiefs offense was better.

While Mahomes struggled like never before. “Mahomes’ grip on the top spot is loosening slightly…Rarely does Mahomes look as frazzled as he did vs. Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIV,” ESPN wrote. His offense struggled. Travis Kelce aged. The line fell apart. But somehow, he still earned 60% of first-place votes. Apparently, ‘one-man army’ status covers a multitude of mid.

Meanwhile, Hurts went 12-3 and surgically dismantled three NFC playoff defenses. The man has four straight 10+ rushing TD seasons. He’s a walking highlight reel with leadership intangibles baked into every snap. Still, no love. But Hurts doesn’t need to tweet. Or pout. Or flash his ring. His silence says it all: the Eagles better be locked in. Because QB1 already is.