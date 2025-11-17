Jalen Hurts Shifts Blame to Eagles Coach After AJ Brown’s Struggles Against Lions

Though the Eagles came away with a win over the Lions, sparks were clearly flying in the locker room. The Philadelphia Eagles’ adjustments saw their wide receiver A.J. Brown targeted more on the field. However, the strategy behind the decision remained unclear after the Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a puzzling comment about his coach regarding the decision.

“Just going with the flow of the game, and how it was called,” Hurts disclosed during the post-game interview. “Just going out there to try and execute.”

The reporters were quick to point out and ask if it wasn’t a deliberate choice to give more targets to the WR. However, Hurts dodged the question.

“That may be a KP question,” he said.

With his statement, Hurts made it clear that the blame for the emphasized targeting could lie with the offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, instead of him. The Eagles were indeed determined to shift the focus to Brown last, who was targeted a season-high 11 times, receiving seven passes for 49 yards. This decision followed weeks of his seeking a larger role in the offense. This strategy was not appreciated by the locker room.

“Multiple offensive players have grown frustrated with Jalen Hurts’ approach this season,” Dianna Russini reported.”Particularly, his conservative decision-making against zone coverage.”

To add to this, Brown recently caused a stir by accidentally expressing his frustration during a live stream, saying that everything except his personal life had been a “s*** show.” He even went on to ask his fantasy owners to get rid of him.

Brown later clarified that his demand wasn’t just about the targets. In a conversation with the reporters, Brown explained that the team has been relying on the defense, while the offense also needs to step up.

“Week after week, we’re not doing our job as an offense,” he said after being targeted just 3 times against the Green Bay Packers. “You can’t keep slapping a band-aid over it and expect to win late in the year. I don’t care if I’m misunderstood, we gotta continue to get better.”

Much to his disappointment, he couldn’t make an impact in the game when he finally got the targets. The overall passing game struggled. He didn’t record a touchdown, and the Eagles’ offense managed just 16 points despite having field position advantages from Detroit’s mistakes.

A.J. Brown puts in a decent shift against the Lions

Considering the weeks of frustration ahead of the game, expected a blockbuster performance from Brown, but his performance was not something to write home about.

The Eagles’ star receiver also drew a pass interference penalty on the final drive, adding another layer to an otherwise uneven offensive performance. Later, he addressed the offense issues.

“Self inflicted,” was how Brown described the offensive issues. “As soon as we got going, we shot ourselves in the foot. That’s something we can clean up. If somebody just beat us, then hats off to them. But there are things that we are doing.”

After the game, Brown also shared that his frustration in the past wasn’t just due to the lack of targets. It was due to offensive issues.

“It was me trying to help and contribute. That’s all. Regardless of what that looked like in phases, I think I did. There’s a lot of stuff that we as an offense and me myself, that we gotta continue to get better at,” he said.

Despite Philadelphia’s 16-9 win over the Lions, it was clear that tensions were simmering in the Eagles’ locker room. A.J. Brown. With the Cowboys looming in the next NFC East showdown, all eyes will be on whether Brown can find his rhythm.