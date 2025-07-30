Jalen Hurts Shocks Reporter With One Unforgettable Gesture at Eagles Training Camp

“Fatigue makes cowards of us all,” Jalen Hurts remarked at Eagles‘ Training Camp on Tuesday. The QB’s strong statement reflects his belief in not allowing stress to affect performance. Clearly, with his perseverance and tenacity, he took home SB MVP honors last season, in which he snagged 18 touchdowns with 2,903 yards. But now it seems that he is making some fond moments and memories besides focusing on clinching his second Lombardi Trophy with the team. And one such gesture caught attention when his heartwarming moment with a reporter went viral at camp.

After making the headline during the offseason while capturing his first SB ring and marrying his longtime girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows, now Hurts, 26, is leaving his impression at Eagles training camp. Yes, it is none other than his heartwarming meeting with a reporter whom he saw a couple of months ago. MLF Football highlighted this fan moment on their official X handle.

In the shared video, a reporter is literally seen not able to contain her feelings after meeting the Eagles’ QB. She was over the moon after realizing that Jalen Hurts even remembered her. “WHOLESOME: A reporter could not believe that #Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remembered her from a couple of months before at the Final Four,” the post caption reads. It was really a wholesome meeting of QB and media reporter, as Jalen “made her day.”

In the posted video, Hurts was spotted explaining his last meeting with the reporter. “Good to see you again,” he stated. In response, the reporter was just in awe, saying, “You remember me?” And their conversation went even more thrilling when QB acknowledged that, “I saw you at the Final Four.”

Well, this is not an exception. It seems that the Pro Bowler even cares about his fans and believes in giving surprises to them. One such classy gesture of his caught the public eye recently. On Wednesday, Merrill Reese, an Eagles radio announcer, showcased the gift he got from Hurts. During an appearance on The National Football Show with Dan Sileo, the legendary Eagles broadcaster showed off a set of signed cleats that Hurts gifted him.

Merrill Reese, who has consistently supported Hurts over the years, has been a Day 1 believer. “I was sitting in the press tent, and somebody came in with a box at training camp,” a radio host stated. He went on to explain his feelings after receiving the gift from the QB. He stated that he opened it up, and “there were the green and white Air Jordans.” Additionally, he also revealed the message that was written on the white part of them. “To M. Reese, you saw what no one else could. Love always, Jalen Hurts,” the message read.

Reese has been a firm believer in Hurts’ athletic prowess, leadership qualities, and character since he first stepped onto the field with the Eagles. Additionally, he is the team’s unquestionable voice. Hence, with this instance, it is quite evident that Hurts understood the value of having Reese by his side and felt proud to show him correctly. And, with his latest gesture to the reporter, he once again proved that he equally cherishes his fans’ support. But all of these surprises came after Hurts delivered a strong message to the Eagles’ locker room at camp.

Jalen Hurts delivers a fiery locker room message

On Tuesday, Philadelphia chose to move practice an hour earlier in the day due to temperatures at Eagles training camp that reached the 90s. However, Hurts made it clear that he and his teammates would not be frightened by the heat. “Fatigue makes cowards of us all,” he stated. With this, he truly highlighted the necessity of resilience in dealing with situations of heat and exhaustion.

Additionally, he also admitted that the offense needed improvement, particularly in the passing game. He made a deeper point with his stony determination. “The last two days have been very challenging from a heat standpoint, so everybody collectively, as a group, continues to push through those things,” he added further. Also, he represented the fierce heat and defensive drive as critically important rather than as failures. “So, everybody… control as much as you can. I think this is a good test and a measure of where we are right now and where we decide to go,” he remarked further. The exchange was more than just a discussion.

Despite his obvious irritation, he resisted making sloppy throws on the challenging Day 5 when there was relentless pressure and openings were scarce. He protected the ball like a valuable commodity for a team that prioritizes the turnover war.

However, Hurts’ takeaway is pretty much apparent: Accept the grind. Defensive stands, pressure, and exhaustion are not barriers. They are forming championship steel like a forge. Daily competition, developing temperament, and persevering—even when the easier route seems more appealing—are the key components. And, he will follow the same strategy for the 2025 season!