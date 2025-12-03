Jalen Hurts Takes Action Over Devonta Smith Incident Against Bears

Essentials Inside The Story Hurts–Smith miscommunication exposes growing offensive tension

In the NFL, a single sideline conversation can reveal more about a team’s chemistry than a box score ever could. For the struggling Philadelphia Eagles, new footage of an exchange between Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith does exactly that, pulling back the curtain on a critical moment in their loss to the Bears.

“Ah, f***,” Hurts said on the field after reflecting on the miscommunication. “It’s a play I gotta make. Y’all keep doing what you’re doing.”

Jalen Hurts took full responsibility for the miscommunication on the sidelines. After the play, Smith had a talk with Hurts on the sideline. From there, it was clear that the duo had already played that play, but it was Jalen who misunderstood. He got up and acknowledged his mistake. It showed that he was frustrated with himself for the blunder.

The quarterback thought Smith was going for a slant, but the latter did a spin. He misjudged the throw, which resulted in an incomplete pass. The game was at a critical point, and the scoreline read 7-0 in favor of the Bears. It was the second quarter, and 13 minutes were left on the clock. A touchdown was very much possible. Before passing, had Hurts taken a look on the other side, he could have seen Dallas Goedert running free.

Unfortunately, the miscommunication proved costly. The second quarter ended with a 10-3 score, and the Bears went on to pick up a 24-15 victory. While Jalen Hurts taking responsibility speaks to his leadership qualities, it also adds fuel to the debate on their crumbling offense.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense continues to struggle

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX. A year ago, they had one of the best offensive teams led by Hurts. However, in the 2025 NFL season, the Eagles have lost that clinical edge.

After the Browns game, Hurts took responsibility for his turnovers, expressing confidence in offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo while stressing the need for the team to define its offensive identity.

“We have to definitely stay together. Stay committed to what the team is trying to accomplish,” Hurts said. “In the end, no one ever said it was going to be easy, and we’ve got to embrace the challenge. We’ve got to embrace this time and respond to it the right way.”

Looking ahead to the mini-bye week, Hurts said he’ll continue working and reflected on lessons from past experiences, emphasizing how they’ve shaped his approach to overcoming adversity.

To make things worse, internal problems within the locker room have also surfaced. A.J. Brown said that the offense was “A S*** show” during a stream. It was because of his lack of involvement in the offensive plays. And now the miscommunication between Hurts and Smith further widened the gap.

Next up, the team plays the Los Angeles Chargers. Week 14 is approaching, and the 8-4 Eagles will face the 8-4 Chargers on the road. It will be exciting to see whether Jalen Hurts and company can bring the best out of their offense, as the push for playoffs intensifies.