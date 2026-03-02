Jalen Hurts Takes Significant Step in Career Move Away From NFL Amid Offseason

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Feb 9, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. New Orleans Ceasars Superdome LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250301_mjr_su5_142

Essentials Inside The Story Hurts is using the offseason to grow his presence beyond the field.

A new off-field project shows a different side of the Eagles QB.

Sirianni pushed back on narratives around Hurts’ role.

For Jalen Hurts, the offseason isn’t for rest; it’s for building an empire beyond the gridiron. Instead of stepping away from the spotlight, the Eagles quarterback is using this period to expand his presence off the field and invest in ventures that extend well beyond football.

According to The Eagle Times on X, “Jalen Hurts (is) recording his new book ‘Better Than A Touchdown. 👀’”

In the clip shared online, Hurts is standing inside a recording booth, making it clear that the audiobook version is also in the cards. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback first revealed on Instagram that he had officially written his very first children’s book in June last year.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own children’s book, and I’m blessed to say that dream has now become a reality with Better Than a Touchdown,” Hurts said.

The book, titled Better Than a Touchdown, features illustrations by Nneka Myers and will be published by Penguin Random House. The book is set to be released on March 10, 2026. Hurts also spoke about the deeper meaning behind the story.

“Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve brought into my adult life were passed down to me during childhood, like the importance of doing something bigger than yourself. I’m excited to share some of that wisdom with a new generation of kids in Better Than a Touchdown. I hope this book strikes a chord of resilience, encourages self-belief, and resonates with not only kids, but teachers, mentors, and parents!”

The story revolves around a young boy named Jalen who loves football. However, at the start of the school year, he learns that the school’s football team has been cut. He’s crushed. Thanks to his friends, however, he begins to think that he could change things and make a difference.

The paperback or hardcover copy will sell at $19.99 and has already been placed on pre-order at such big retailers as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Walmart, and Target.

Interestingly, he isn’t the only Eagles player exploring children’s books. In 2025, former Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham released his own children’s book, BG’s ABCs: Tackling Football and Life, co-written with Lesley Van Arsdall.

While Hurts is expanding his brand off the field with ventures like his new book, questions surrounding his on-field approach have lingered, prompting his head coach to recently come to his defense.

Head coach Nick Sirianni takes a stand for his quarterback, Jalen Hurts

In a recent video shared by ESPN, Rich Eisen asked Nick Sirianni about Hurts’ approach to running the offense, addressing outside narratives about the Eagles’ offensive struggles and Hurts’ role in them.

“I think I’ve ever seen from Jalen Hurts is to do everything he can do to win every football game,” Sirianni told Eisen. “So it bothers me where there is the narrative out that he did not want to do this. He didn’t want to do that. It couldn’t be further from the truth. Jalen is a great team player, and again, as I said, just wants to win and not worry about anything else other than winning, and I respect that.”

The criticism of Hurts’ role in the offense, which finished 24th, seems to clash with the team’s actual success. He still guided the Eagles to an 11-6 record and a division title while posting a strong personal line of 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only six interceptions

Drafted in 2020, Hurts has played only for the Eagles. With him leading the way, the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, and he was named Super Bowl LIX MVP for his performance.

By authoring a book about resilience, Hurts is practicing what he preaches, building a brand that complements the very team-first mentality his coach staunchly defends.