Jalen Hurts Urged to Make Trade Demand From Eagles as Nick Sirianni Faces Tough Contract Decision

Can Jalen Hurts make the Eagles put their foot down going into the offseason? The three-time Pro Bowler enters the fourth year of his contract in the upcoming season. With the way this season wrapped up, it’s time to dig into what that means for everyone involved. Here’s how Hurts could turn the tables in his favor.

“If Jalen and his camp go to the Eagles and say they want a new contract, and the Eagles say no. I think Jalen should ask for a trade,” beat reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks said on Sports Radio 94 WIP.

Eliot’s suggestion comes from looking at people in the Eagles organization. The others, like head coach Nick Sirianni, are getting paid, while Hurts sits behind despite earning a Super Bowl ring. This strong achievement gives Hurts real leverage to push the Eagles into agreeing to his demands.

With Jalen Hurts under center, the Eagles have always reached the postseason. They’ve ranked first in their division three times and made it to the Super Bowl twice in those five years. That makes him a reliable quarterback Philly wouldn’t risk losing. Still, this whole setup leaves Hurts in a tough spot financially.

The five-year, $255 million extension Hurts signed in 2023 was then the highest in average value in the league. For this year, Hurts is set to earn $51.5 million. But after that, the final two years carry no guaranteed money, creating uncertainty for his future earnings.

Restructuring Hurts’ contract is something Philly may consider as a solution. Looking at the way General Manager Howie Roseman handles their contracts, pay, and locking in key pieces of the organization for the long haul. This strategy has helped build stability.

However, not everyone buys that Hurts holds all the cards here. Plenty around the league question his leverage, looking at his performance and the Eagles’ own history. Nick Sirianni now confronts the choice of tethering his recently secured tenure to a quarterback demanding fresh guarantees.

Jalen Hurts will determine his future in the league

When the 2025 season started, there was a sense of confidence that the Eagles would make a rerun to the big game. But Hurts and company couldn’t live up to the hype, falling short in the Wild Card round.

The drama spilling out of the locker room hasn’t done Hurts any favors either. Yet Eliot believes Philly could keep Hurts with a few tweaks in his contract.

“He will get some version of an extension, whether that is money guaranteed down the line, an increase in maybe some of his base pay, or an option bonus, something like that. I think it benefits both sides,” Eliot added on the show.

For now, Hurts stays with Philly, with or without an extension. However, there are whispers about the Eagles getting some competition in the quarterback spot. It’s something similar to what they did with Carson Wentz and phased him out for Hurts in 2020. But this isn’t as easy as it looks.

If the Eagles touch Hurts’ contract while considering a trade, Hurts has leverage there as well. His existing contract contains a no-trade clause, giving him absolute power over his future in the league.