Jason Kelce Leads Tribute for Jeff Stoutland Amid Coach’s Decision to Leave Nick Sirianni’s Staff

A major coaching reshuffling was needed at the Philadelphia Eagles. But it seemed like longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was always going be safe. That is, until he decided to call it quits himself. Stout quit coaching altogether, ending what has been a rather illustrious career. And former Philly center Jason Kelce had quite a reaction to his departure.

“There is absolutely no one I credit more with the career I had than Jeff Stoutland,” Kelce wrote on X. “The consistent passion and his eagerness to teach pushed my teammates, me, and our room to amazing success. More importantly, we became incredibly close as people.”

“It was more than just coaching and teaching, it was his presence and sense of urgency that was unaccepting of mediocrity and potential left behind,” he added. “He will undoubtedly be missed inside the building, and everyone that played for him. I am incredible grateful to have played for Stout, 1 of 1 coach and person. I love you coach.”

This is a developing story…