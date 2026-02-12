Jason Kelce Puts Nick Sirianni on Notice as Eagles HC Already Lands on Hot Seat

Essentials Inside The Story Eagles' offensive production plummeted from elite status to near bottom-league rankings.

Management terminated coordinator Kevin Patullo following the unit's statistical collapse.

Jason Kelce warns of a potential mid-season coaching abort scenario.

The Philadelphia Eagles have massively underperformed offensively compared to the Super Bowl-winning season. With pressure mounting on the franchise, former Eagles center Jason Kelce has an honest admission of how crucial the season is for head coach Nick Sirianni, considering the long-term coaches getting fired without a second thought.

“Offensively, it was a massive underperformance. This is one of the most talented groups in the league and they were mediocre at best. … I wouldn’t say going into the season Nick Sirianni is on the hot seat…but if things don’t go well, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Eagles are like, listen, we want to abort and try something new because that’s the way this thing is going in the league.”

The Philadelphia Eagles finished the season ranking 24th in total offense (311.2 YPG) and 18th in rushing offense (116.9 YPG). Surprisingly, just one season ago, they had a completely different metric, boasting one of the best offenses in the league. They were 8th in total offense (367.2 YPG) and second in rushing production (179.3 YPG), with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown leading the offense.

So, it’s a massive drop for the franchise. Many have reasoned that offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo is the reason behind the dip. As a result, the franchise parted ways with him. However, Jason Kelce believes that if Sirianni cannot show improvements in 2026, he may be the next one in line to pack his bags.

The 2025 season has been an eye-opener for the league, with franchises not even thinking twice before sacking coaches. Even long-term coaches are not treated specially. The Baltimore Ravens moved on from John Harbaugh, who was their head coach for 18 years and even won a Super Bowl. Harbaugh has failed to recreate another Super Bowl season for years. Last season, the Ravens missed out on the playoffs, and they immediately sacked him. Jesse Minter, the former defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, replaced him.

The same happened to the Buffalo Bills‘ Sean McDermott, who was replaced by his offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. McDermott took the Bills to eight playoffs in nine seasons but never reached the Super Bowl.

The pattern is clear. If the franchise is not satisfied with the results, they may instantly look for a replacement. The former Super Bowl winner with the Eagles just laid down the scenario for Sirianni. Even Super Bowl-winning HC Doug Pederson got the same treatment in Philadelphia. A young Sirianni replaced him. A fresh and new look seems to be in very much demand.

A new look could bring bad news for Nick Sirianni

In his five years in Philadelphia, Nick Sirianni has a lot to boast about. His 59-26 record, three division titles, two trips to the Super Bowl, and one championship are among the most impressive metrics for a head coach. Barely any franchise could think about moving on from someone like him. But the Eagles‘ owner, Jeffrey Lurie, is different. He won’t think twice before firing a head coach.

“His [Jeffrey Lurie] standards are crazy high and there is deep disappointment inside his organization over the wasted opportunities in both 2023 and 2025,” said Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports. “Not all of that is directed at Sirianni, but sources said there has been internal frustration about his staffing choices and, at times, the way he manages what is sometimes a difficult locker room.”

The “staffing choices” likely point towards the former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. However, he is no longer a part of the franchise. Although the situation seems tough in Philadelphia, the franchise won the NFC East title in consecutive seasons. It is the first time any NFC East team has done it since the Eagles from 2001 to 2003.

So, with all the records in favor of Sirianni, it’s highly unlikely someone will sack him in the near future. If only they recorded a losing season, the spectrum might have changed. Otherwise, it will be an odd move. Regardless, it is still too early to predict what will happen in the future.