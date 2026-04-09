Jason Kelce Vehemently Defends Jalen Hurts Amid Criticism Over Eagles Offense

Essentials Inside The Story Jalen Hurts finds himself at the center of growing noise

Jason Kelce steps in with a perspective that flips the narrative

A major offensive shift is taking shape in Philadelphia

In October 2020, quarterback Jalen Hurts hit the field with the Philadelphia Eagles and instilled new life into the team, which was losing to the New Orleans Saints on a nine-game streak. The night seemed like the beginning of something; with Hurts’ poise and playmaking, the offense had a different rhythm. Throughout the four seasons, he was in high-pressure moments with legendary center Jason Kelce, and the two have developed a bond of trust and respect. The former center and the quarterback soon formed a strong bond and struck a balance between leadership and trust in one another. And when concerns are raised that Hurts wanted greater control at the line this time, Kelce offered genuine insight on his previous quarterback.

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“I know there’s a story that came out about Jalen earlier. My overall thing, especially with Jalen: what quarterback doesn’t want to run their stuff?” Kelce said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think it’s very coincidental that it comes when the season and everything don’t go the way they want and people are getting fired. The reality is that sometimes these things that people view as weaknesses when you’re losing, people view as strengths when you’re winning. I think that kid has been through a lot. He’s been through a lot of change, and he’s going to go through a lot of change this year.

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“Everybody talks about the offensive coordinator changing over, there’s going to be a drastically different offense in Philadelphia. It’s going to be more under center, it’s going to running play action on second down, it’s going to be more motions. So this is a big year for him, and at the end of the day, I think they have great players there and they have a lot of great leadership in that building, and when you combine them with Vic Fangio, I feel very confident about the Eagles this season.”

In 2024, the Eagles ranked second in rushing offense, but last season they finished 18th. With the new season approaching, Kelce has kept the same views, sharing his confidence and believe in the quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense overall.

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We are aware that Jalen Hurts will have a new offensive coordinator. For other quarterbacks, it may be a not-so-common statement. But for Hurts, it is the same thing every season. In 11 seasons, which includes his college and professional football career, he has never worked with the same OC for two seasons. With offensive coordinator Sean Mannion replacing Kevin Patullo, it is the same story all over again. But this year, there’s expected to be a lot of changes, especially in play style.

Mannion’s play style follows the motion-heavy Shanahan/McVay scheme. The system is believed to focus on motion, condensed formations, and disguise to challenge defenses. Moreover, it will follow a progression-based passing game and bring about a better rhythm to play-calling. On the other hand, Patullo’s offense was branded as bland and predictable, which followed the same hitch routes that were easily read by the defenses.

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With Mannion himself a quarterback and with nine years of NFL experience, he will be able to guide Hurts from a “player’s perspective.” From being a part of the shotgun-based offense, the upcoming seasons could see him in a different role, utilizing motion and under-center play-action. While many may feel that it will be a difficult transition for the 27-year-old quarterback, the latest reports suggest it is Mannion who may face problems.

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Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 warms up before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111110

A few days back, some anonymous sources claimed Hurts was “un-coachable” and is one of the reasons for Patullo losing his job. It said that he called the last play against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs despite knowing it was a risky move. Ultimately, the Eagles lost the game, and their former OC became the “scapegoat.” Although McAfee protested against it, it was already published. Regardless, with new schemes and complex play styles, the three-time Pro-Bowler could be facing some difficulties as well.

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However, Kelce believes Hurts is a talented quarterback and will learn soon. He won Super Bowl LIX and received MVP honors. So, there is no doubt that he is an elite quarterback. Still, there were some issues last season. He showed inconsistency in his passing, struggled against zone defenses, and had a high-turnover game in a late-season loss. Despite recording 3,224 yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and adding 421 rushing yards with 8 rushing touchdowns, with a 64.8% completion rate, he had 10 turnovers.

In 16 games, he threw for six interceptions and had four lost fumbles. Against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, he had four interceptions, and one lost fumble. But this year, the franchise has added some strong players to address the issue in the offense.

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The Philadelphia Eagles have strengthened their offense amid Jason Kelce’s warning

The Eagles have signed WR Marquise Brown to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million to bolster their offense. He finished last season with 587 yards and five touchdowns in 49 receptions for the Kansas City Chiefs. Besides him, TE Johny Mundt is also a big signing. The veteran TE is a high-level blocking specialist and is ranked one of the best in the league. His elite run-blocking provides depth at the position after Dallas Goedert.

TE Stone Smartt also has a similar role. New RB Dameon Pierce will provide the Eagles with a crucial rotational option for Saquon Barkley. So, this year, the offense is stacked in Philadelphia. Therefore, Jason Kelce has also shared his observations about the high-pressure Philadelphia environment.

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“There’s always drama in Philadelphia when the Eagles are not living up to the expectations…,” Kelce added in the same episode of the show. “The media attention in Philadelphia is incredible.”

After the disappointing season, it is natural to attract so much attention and criticism. Although it serves as a warning, people can also see it as an encouragement. The Eagles can use the criticism to fuel themselves up for the upcoming season. A lot is happening in Philadelphia, and a lot will happen. But Jason Kelce has clearly highlighted the issues and outcomes to avoid a repetition of the 2025 season. It remains to be seen whether the offense can regain its form or if Jalen Hurts will have a different OC next year, once again.