Jerry Jones’ Son Expresses Distaste for Tush Push After Eagles’ Controversial Play Survives NFL Ban Proposal

Essentials Inside The Story No proposal was submitted to ban the tush push this offseason.

Safety concerns around the play still persist among some teams.

The Eagles plan to continue using and refining the tush push.

The Philadelphia Eagles will keep running the tush push, and there is nothing the league can do about it right now. NFL executive Troy Vincent confirmed at the scouting combine that no franchise had filed a formal proposal to outlaw the play before the rule-change deadline. As a result, the Eagles move forward with their signature sneak untouched. However, Stephen Jones is clearly not thrilled about it.

“All things are on the radar, and we’re always monitoring the different types of plays,” Stephen Jones, Cowboys COO, said when asked if they are still monitoring the tush push. “I will say those scrum plays always stay, you know, in the front of our mind in terms of, ‘Are we sure this is a safe play first and foremost?'”

“I’m not a big fan of the scrums and the pushing, and not just the tush push, but down the field when the runner’s getting close to stopping forward progress, if not stopped,” Jones added on The Rich Eisen Show. “And then you have the guys coming into the pile and pushing, you know, it’s not my favorite look in terms of when we look at plays. So those are all things we’ll continue to look at, but I don’t think you’ll see any type of vote at this point, what I’m seeing on the tush push.”

While the Cowboys COO’s distaste is evident, the tush push itself remains simple in design. Teammates line up behind the quarterback and drive him forward to gain the needed yardage. The Eagles have executed it at an elite level in recent years, converting roughly 80–90 percent of their short-yardage attempts in previous seasons.

However, that efficiency dipped last season, when they converted 21 of 33 attempts (63.6%), as defenses began to adjust.

Previously, the Green Bay Packers pushed for a ban, calling it unsafe, and needed 24 votes last May. However, they fell two votes short of the required 24. In response, the Eagles argued that the league should not penalize them for mastering a legal play better than others.

This offseason, though, no team even submitted paperwork to revisit the issue. Competition Committee co-chairman Rich McKay addressed that reality at the combine.

“There’s no team proposal that I’ve seen from it,” McKay said via ESPN. “So, I wouldn’t envision it. But you never know.”

Eagles brass weighs in on tush push debate

Despite appearing in a limited capacity across the league, the tush push dominates league-wide conversations. And, the Philadelphia Eagles did not shy away from the conversation around their famous tush push, the play that became a defining part of their offense in recent years. Recently, Howie Roseman addressed the noise, or lack of it, on The Rich Eisen Show.

“No, I think we had a lot of conversation last year about the play and our feelings on the play,” the Eagles general manager said. “I think that’s where we are right now, and so whatever we got to vote for and vote on, we’ll evaluate and analyze and have the conundrums of the decision.”

That response came after Eisen asked if the silence from the competition committee caught him off guard. However, Roseman made it clear he could not speak for the rest of the league. Then Eisen floated his own theory, suggesting the play may not hit the same way it once did.

“Maybe it’s another area we have to improve on,” Roseman joked, keeping the tone light.

In reality, Eisen had a point, as the play’s effectiveness did dip significantly last season, a fact noted by Jalen Hurts himself. He admitted it has become “tougher” as defenses now crash the edges, attack the pushers, and swipe at the ball.

Still, Roseman’s comments suggest he does not regret standing firm before. Head coach Nick Sirianni also echoed that mindset.

“I think there’s some things that teams did this year that they did a good job of being able to stop,” the head coach said. “We gotta get back to being able to be as dominant as we were at it, or we find new avenues to be able to convert on third down or in the red zone.”

Interestingly, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, a competition committee member, brushed aside calls to eliminate the play. Yet while the NFL keeps it alive, a FOX-backed spring league has already moved to ban the tush push, adding another twist to the debate.