Jihaad Campbell Shares Bold Plan After Landing First-Team Reps During Eagles Training Camp

Jihaad Campbell wasn’t supposed to be here. Not this soon, anyway. Just weeks removed from shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, the Eagles’ first-round pick was expected to ease into camp, not charge into it. But there he was, strapping in for first-team reps by Day 3. No warm-up act. No slow roll. Just a rookie linebacker with a rebuilt shoulder and something to prove. “Jihaad looks good,” veteran Zack Baun said after watching the rookie break up a pass in his first full practice. “A physical specimen, very athletic dude.” That wasn’t just praise—it was confirmation.

Philadelphia’s newest weapon isn’t just healthy. He’s ahead of schedule and catching up fast. The vet-rookie chemistry between Baun and Campbell has been one of the early stories of Eagles camp. They share more than a position group—there’s a stylistic symmetry, too. In fact, Campbell is already pushing forward with a mindset far beyond his years. With the shoulder rehab behind him and the first-team nod already earned, the rookie has mapped out what’s next. And he isn’t shy about it.

On paper, Jihaad Campbell is still listed as “limited” in camp. But anyone watching can see the label doesn’t match the reality. He’s moving like a full participant, lining up in team drills and 11-on-11s, attacking the ball with the kind of urgency that made him a top-31 pick. “The biggest thing is focusing on the now, focusing on being a great linebacker,” Campbell told reporters, as revealed by PHLY sports journalist Zach Berman via an X post. He’s expected to be in pads with the rest of the team this week, and if his early workload is any hint, the Eagles are quietly grooming him for something big. Especially with Nakobe Dean still sidelined on the PUP list, Campbell is already on track to line up next to Zack Baun in the season opener.

The plan isn’t just short-term either. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made it clear: “Wasn’t expecting him out there,” he said, pleasantly surprised by Campbell’s early return. But now that he’s here, the Eagles are starting to tinker. Campbell has been taking reps at both inside linebacker spots, learning Baun’s role as well as his own. The idea? Flexibility. If Campbell holds down the middle, it could free up Baun. The last season’s Defensive Player of the Year finalist, to focus more on rushing the passer, his specialty.

With Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Dean also in the mix, Philly may suddenly have a linebacker trio that can adapt to any offense they face. Still, what makes this story more than just Xs and Os is the bond forming between Baun and Campbell.

Baun’s mentorship marks a shift in Philly’s defensive culture

Zack Baun isn’t just mentoring Jihaad Campbell—he’s empowering him. After logging 151 tackles and five forced fumbles in a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season, Baun has every reason to guard his territory. But that’s not his approach. “I’m not gonna be that vet that’s holding stuff back because of the possibility he could take my spot,” Baun said. “I don’t care about any of that”. Post-practice sessions between the two are already a staple, with Baun guiding Campbell through pass-rush reps and situational reads. In Campbell, Baun sees more than potential. He sees a continuation of what Philly’s defense has built. And in turn, that camaraderie could be the glue for another deep playoff push.

Baun’s investment is matched by organizational conviction. Jihaad Campbell isn’t just another draft pick. He’s a rare move for a franchise that traditionally ignores linebackers in Round 1. “Howie Roseman is breaking precedent here,” analyst Jeremy Fowler emphasized. “The Eagles have not drafted a true linebacker since 1979 in the first round.” For perspective, the only other time it happened was in 1979 with Jerry Robinson. And now, with Campbell added to the mix—and Georgia’s Smael Mondon in the fifth—the Eagles are aligning behind Vic Fangio’s blueprint. Fowler added, “They are clearly trusting Vic Fangio after his Super Bowl performance to develop players at positions he cares about like linebacker.”

That shift is already showing. Last season, the Eagles relied heavily on their inside linebackers to contain explosive plays, and it paid off. Baun, Nakobe Dean, and Oren Burks all posted career years, a far cry from the season prior, when Philly’s defense collapsed against teams like San Francisco. Now, with Campbell already flashing versatility and speed, and Fangio calling the shots on personnel, the Eagles may have solved their most glaring weakness. “He’s going to be sideline-to-sideline. He’s very versatile,” said Kalen DeBoer, praising Campbell’s growth and flexibility. A new era is unfolding—and this time, it’s linebacker-led.