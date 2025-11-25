Jordan Mailata Shifts Blame Away From Eagles Coach After Jalen Hurts Addressed Struggles

The Eagles’ collapse against Dallas put a season’s worth of offensive problems squarely under the microscope. They blew a 21–0 lead, lost 24–21, and the loudest criticism fell on offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Calls for his firing only got sharper after that second half. However, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata believes that the blame should be directed elsewhere.

“I just think he cops a lot of slack for no reason,” Mailata said. “I thought KP put us in positions multiple times to win that game. What do we do as players? Not execute, and penalties. You can say all you want, ‘fire KP…. dadada’, you gotta put some blame on us players because we’re out there playing. We’re the ones crapping up all over the place.”

The Eagles have had stretches this year where they look like a championship offense for a quarter or two, then run into a wall for the rest of the night. That isn’t all on Patullo. But it isn’t all on the players either. It’s been a shared struggle all year.

Still, the numbers don’t do Patullo any favors. According to The Athletic, through 11 games, the Eagles’ offense is near the bottom of almost every category in the Sirianni era: yards per game, points per game, EPA per drive. They’ve protected the ball and finished well in the red zone, but everything in between has been a slog.

They’re 24th in yards, 17th in points, 21st in rushing, 23rd in passing, 27th on third down, and dead last in three-and-out rate. Red zone? They’re No. 1. Everything else? A long way from where they want to be, or should be.

So yes, there’s no defending Patullo there. One of the biggest problems in this offense is the passing game. And it starts with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts addressed offensive struggles

The Eagles’ quarterback, despite recent improvement, seems like a shadow of last season. Hurts himself addressed the troubles he’s been facing so far this season.

“There are a lot of instances where it’s showing up, and we’ve been able to figure it out and will ourselves to a win. Tonight, we didn’t. We played a hell of a first half, and we didn’t play even close enough to our standard in the second half. … Lots of room to learn from and we’ve got a short week to respond,” the quarterback said.

Hurts looked like the MVP version of himself early, piling up 157 yards on the first three drives. After that? Just 132 yards the rest of the way. That drop-off has been a theme. It’s part of the reason the Eagles have leaned more on the run, even though that hasn’t been particularly strong either.

Philly sits 23rd in passing and 21st in rushing yards per game. It feels counterintuitive because Saquon Barkley hasn’t hit his groove, but the Eagles still lean into the ground game more than most teams. The problem is they’re not getting much out of it. Hurts is their second-leading rusher with 298 yards, which tells you plenty.

If the passing game doesn’t snap back into shape soon, the conversations in the offseason won’t be pleasant. The Cowboys were just the beginning. Much tougher defenses will be waiting around in January.