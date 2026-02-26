Eagles’ Landon Dickerson Announces Decision on Retirement After Lane Johnson Confirmed NFL Return

Retirement whispers have been getting louder for the Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson. The player finally set the record straight on his 2026 comeback through a social media post.
On Wednesday, Landon Dickerson shut down retirement rumors via an Instagram post. Posting a carousel of photos in his Eagles uniform, along with two eagle emojis in the caption.
The announcement comes after a tough 2025 campaign filled with injuries. Dickerson underwent a meniscus procedure on his right knee in August, later battled a calf issue in December, and also dealt with an ankle injury. Despite those setbacks, he’s gearing up for another run.
Meanwhile, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson also confirmed he’ll be back for his 14th NFL season through a social media post. It included a photo of himself running out of the tunnel.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned.