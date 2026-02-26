Latest
Eagles’ Landon Dickerson Announces Decision on Retirement After Lane Johnson Confirmed NFL Return

Feb 25, 2026 | 10:25 PM EST

Retirement whispers have been getting louder for the Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson. The player finally set the record straight on his 2026 comeback through a social media post.

On Wednesday, Landon Dickerson shut down retirement rumors via an Instagram post. Posting a carousel of photos in his Eagles uniform, along with two eagle emojis in the caption.

The announcement comes after a tough 2025 campaign filled with injuries. Dickerson underwent a meniscus procedure on his right knee in August, later battled a calf issue in December, and also dealt with an ankle injury. Despite those setbacks, he’s gearing up for another run.

Meanwhile, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson also confirmed he’ll be back for his 14th NFL season through a social media post. It included a photo of himself running out of the tunnel.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

