Eagles’ Landon Dickerson Announces Decision on Retirement After Lane Johnson Confirmed NFL Return

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 01: Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson 69 looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders on October 1, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 01 Commanders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001045

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 01: Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson 69 looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders on October 1, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 01 Commanders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001045

Retirement whispers have been getting louder for the Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson. The player finally set the record straight on his 2026 comeback through a social media post.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Wednesday, Landon Dickerson shut down retirement rumors via an Instagram post. Posting a carousel of photos in his Eagles uniform, along with two eagle emojis in the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landon Dickerson (@landondickerson69) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The announcement comes after a tough 2025 campaign filled with injuries. Dickerson underwent a meniscus procedure on his right knee in August, later battled a calf issue in December, and also dealt with an ankle injury. Despite those setbacks, he’s gearing up for another run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson also confirmed he’ll be back for his 14th NFL season through a social media post. It included a photo of himself running out of the tunnel.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

ADVERTISEMENT