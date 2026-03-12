Landon Dickerson Makes $3M Sacrifice for Eagles Amid Retirement Speculation

Essentials Inside The Story Dickerson battled a meniscus surgery and a left ankle injury in the 2025 season

The three-time Pro Bowl guard produced a career-low 836 snaps in 2025

The Eagles signed Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 M extension to help with the salary cap

Landon Dickerson had the world at his fingertips two years ago with a landmark contract extension that made him the highest-paid guard in NFL history. But only two years after becoming the NFL’s highest-paid guard, the season took a toll on his body, forcing him to choose between his health, his wallet, and his future in Philadelphia.

“The Eagles and three-time Pro Bowl OG Landon Dickerson have agreed to a revised two-year contract at around $36M, per sources,” ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported on March 12.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the restructuring now official, Dickerson will earn $36 million over the next two seasons. That figure is roughly $3 million less than the $39 million he was originally owed for the 2026 and 2027 seasons combined.

ADVERTISEMENT

That previous deal came in March 2024, when Dickerson signed a four-year, $84 million extension with the Eagles. At $21 million per year, the contract made him the highest-paid guard in league history at the time, surpassing Chris Lindstrom’s $20.5 million per year. It was a reward for three years of anchor-level play on one of the most dominant offensive lines in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

That extension was set to run through the 2028 season. But with the revision, that timeline no longer holds. Dickerson’s contract will now expire after 2027, meaning his ties to Philadelphia beyond that year have been voided, per Fowler. For the 2026 season specifically, Dickerson is set to earn $15.7 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

This extension comes after what Dickerson went through physically in the last season. During the Eagles’ August 10 public practice, Dickerson went down clutching his right knee and was carted off to the locker room. The sight of that shook the entire locker room.

“It was kind of scary when he got hurt,” Eagles right guard Tyler Steen said back then. “Just seeing him the next few days after that, seeing that he was in good spirits, and knowing that he was eventually going to come back, and seeing him back out there, was pretty encouraging.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 20: Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson 69 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 20 Eagles at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2311200900

However, Dickerson underwent surgery for a meniscus tear and rehabbed at a remarkable pace, returning in time for the Eagles’ regular-season opener against the Cowboys. It looked like the worst was behind him. But the season had other plans.

In Week 5 against the Broncos, Dickerson suffered a left ankle injury that forced him out of the following week’s game against the Giants. Between the meniscus surgery, the ankle, and a back issue that surfaced mid-season, Dickerson wrapped up 2025 with a career-low 836 snaps across 15 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a player of his caliber, that number underscored just how much the season had cost him physically. And that’s why, by February, retirement speculation had become a genuine conversation around the league.

That speculation is now firmly in the rearview mirror. But Dickerson’s restructure wasn’t the only financial move the Eagles made heading into this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Landon Dickerson’s deal is just one piece of the Eagles’ cap puzzle

When the league announced the 2026 salary cap would exceed $301.2 million, the Eagles were already in a decent position. Philadelphia entered the offseason with approximately $13.76 million in cap space. But general manager Howie Roseman, known for engineering cap relief in creative ways, wasn’t done. He moved quickly to create additional flexibility before the league year opened.

A major move involved Jordan Davis. The DT agreed to a three-year, $78 million extension with $65 million guaranteed. At $26 million per year, he became the second-highest paid interior defensive lineman in the league behind Chris Jones. But beyond the headline number, the deal served a direct cap purpose for Philly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago January 11, 2026, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis 90 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 11, 2026. /Cal Media Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs17 20260111_faf_cs17_055 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

“Before this deal, Davis was set to count $12.94 million against the salary cap while playing on his fifth-year option. With the extension, the Eagles can now spread the salary cap hit over a longer period and reduce Davis’ charge against the cap,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman noted.

In plain terms, the Eagles converted what would have been a large, single-year charge into a more manageable number spread across multiple seasons. Another move involved Michael Carter II.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carter arrived via trade from the Jets in October 2025. But struggled to find his footing with the Eagles, finishing with just 10 tackles in eight games. He was still tied to the three-year, $30.75 million contract he had signed with New York. And that carried a projected $10.12 million cap hit for this year.

Rather than cutting Carter loose, the Eagles renegotiated his deal. That lowers his cap number and keeps a serviceable back on the roster at a more manageable price. Together, these restructures are giving Roseman the financial flexibility to pursue upgrades on both sides of the ball, whether through free agency signings, trades, or the draft.