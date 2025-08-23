Lane Johnson Confirms Reason for Retirement in 1 Word as Eagles Icon Contemplates Move Away from NFL

If this offseason has done one thing, it’s convinced Lane Johnson to retire. When the rumors hit him last season, he made it very clear that he’s “definitely not retiring.” But that was February, and we’re about to enter Autumn with September. A lot has changed in these past months, and so has the legend’s mind. But why does a legend, who admitted less than six months ago that he “feel a lot better than I have the past, probably, couple years,” want to hang his cleats a year later?

It all started with an appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys, when Johnson dropped a bombshell without even a warning. “If we win it all this year, it could be the last hurrah.” Apparently, he was talking in reference to his contract with two years remaining. The offensive tackle has no plans whatsoever to extend his contract beyond 2026. But that’s the scenario if the Philadelphia Eagles fall short of winning back-to-back Super Bowl trophies.

If they win? He’ll be done. And given what brought him to this conclusion, Johnson won’t be changing his mind. In his recent appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP, the 35-year-old revealed the realization that hit him hard this offseason. “As my kids get older, my parents getting older, you start seeing, kind of circle life, if you will,” he said.

Since high school, Johnson has lived for gridiron. And after around two decades of consistency, hard work, and giving everything to the sport, he has built a career worth a Hall of Fame accolade. But now, he appears to be done. “No Thanksgiving, no Christmases, so a lot of people that you love, you realized you haven’t been able to spend time with them in 15-20 years,” he further elaborated.

The six-time Pro Bowler admitted that the commitment gridiron demands of his players. “This game, I mean, even when you’re not, obviously, in the season, the demand for it is every day in the offseason,” he said. It may not be the case for his peers, but it’s certainly one for him. He has dedicated all his 12 seasons to Philly and has been one of the strongest offensive weapons on the roster. Even at 35, he continues to play what is considered the most demanding position in football. And not just playing, he’s acing it. Those three Second-team All-Pro selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowl selections, and two Super Bowl rings are proof of that.

Take last season, for example. He stood out with a 94% pass-block success rate, ranking fourth, and an 80% run-block mark within the top five. That shows the rarity of the two-way talent that Johnson possesses. So what’s now? Would it be joining the broadcasting booth like Kelce, or pursuing another passion like Cox as a drag racer?

Well, neither. “I’m gonna be away, so I’m just going to go… I’m definitely going to take a little break from it. I’m always gonna be around football, but not in this capacity, I’d say,” the two-time Super Bowl champ added, when asked about his second act. Of course, Johnson is thankful for everything football has given to him, but he’s ready for the next chapter of his life. Though he may not be as involved with the NFL as his peers like Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, he’ll always be connected to football.

Lane Johnson battles camp fatigue

It’s not just family. This offseason hasn’t been kind to Johnson. As you all know, how training camp can be grinding for veteran stars, it became a stark reminder for the Philly’s offensive lineman that it might be it for him. During the radio show, he finally admitted, “The first week you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m done with this,’” when asked about the camp fatigue.

For young players, camps are kinda fueling before the season starts. But for reigning champions, it feels unnecessarily long. “After a few practices, you kind of get into the mode of getting on the field again,” added Johnson. And sadly, it wasn’t just his case. Apparently, the starting lineup of the reigning Vince Lombardi Trophy winners didn’t see much of each other in the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio even admitted that he hasn’t been able to figure out the cornerstone of the defensive line to carry the rest upon his shoulders next season. And that raises an alarm. What’s worse is that the team has yet to get updates on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith’s injuries. Both have been observed to struggle in the camp, raising concerns for the upcoming season. If the chaos of practice sessions isn’t fixed by September 4, fans might see Johnson beyond the 2025 season.