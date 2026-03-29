Latest Discussion Between Patriots & Eagles Adds One More Layer to A.J. Brown Trade Saga

Will wide receiver A.J. Brown join the New England Patriots? That’s the question that has engulfed a chunk of NFL fans since the beginning of the offseason. But none of the parties have opened its mouth in this regard. The maximum that Brown has done was “winking” at former wide receiver Julian Edelman’s “We’re all Patriots” comment. However, according to the latest news, the fans may be seeing an extra layer to the saga after the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles are potentially planning a special offseason program.

“The Eagles and Patriots are discussing having joint practices in training camp, per ESPN’s Patriots reporter Mike Reiss,” reported Eliot Shorr-Parks on Sunday via X. “Has a chance to be maybe the most intense, must-win joint practices of the Sirianni/Hurts era (10-3 record in joint practices).”

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For Nick Sirianni, joint practices are treated as genuine competitive environments where the tone of a season can be set. His 10-3 record in such sessions shows a team that arrives locked in and physically dominant. When you frame that record against a joint session with the Patriots (who may well hold Brown’s rights by the time training camp arrives), the competitive stakes become obvious. Both Sirianni and Vrabel would be coaching against a player whose future is still up in the air.

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However, it won’t be the first time the two teams will practice together. In 2024, they held a mini camp in Foxborough. Before that, they had one in 2021, too. But they can’t just randomly organize a camp. They need the NFL’s approval on such matters.

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It is reported that the Eagles’ head coach, Nick Sirianni, and the Patriots’ head coach, Mike Vrabel, have had preliminary discussions about the joint practice session ahead of the preseason. That is certainly something that was not on any NFL fan’s mind. Although things are still in their planning phase, there’s a lingering question: For which team will Brown play? As of now, he is still an Eagles player, but training camps take place in mid-July. That is a long way from now. By then, anything can happen, especially since many are suggesting there’s a handshake agreement between the two teams to complete a deal after June 1.

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A post-June 1 deal also makes things easier for the Eagles. Trading Brown before June 1 would make the Eagles carry a $43 million dead-cap hit in 2026 while adding roughly $20 million to their active cap. But trading him after June 1 will spread their dead cap across 2026 and 2027. In 2026, it will be just $16.4 million, and the rest $27.1 million in 2027. Moreover, it would also save them $7 million on the active cap this season.

While the post-June 1 speculations are flying high, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has a different thought on this matter.

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Adam Schefter believes the Philadelphia Eagles are not in a hurry to trade A.J. Brown

Despite all the rumors, ESPN’s Adam Schefter does not believe such an agreement has taken place. On The Pat McAfee Show, he said that the Eagles “weren’t in a rush to make a move.” Moreover, the Patriots have a controversial history in the NFL. The “Deflategate” scandal, more than a decade ago, saw Tom Brady receiving a 4-game suspension and a $1 million fine for the team. So, in that regard, they will hope to uphold the true spirit of the NFL and not partake in any handshake agreements.

“Now, a lot of people have connected the Patriots,” said Adam Schefter on The Pat McAfee Show via X. “That’s a logical landing spot. But what we don’t know is what’s going to happen with New England from now until June 1st. … There’s no under-the-table, to my knowledge, handshake agreement between the two sides to get A.J. Brown to New England despite the rumors.”

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But trading for Brown could be huge for the Patriots. Last season, he added 1,003 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 78 receptions. It marked the sixth season out of his seven in which he crossed the 1,000+ receiving-yard mark. Although the Patriots signed Romeo Doubs, the three-time Pro Bowler can bring a better flair to the franchise’s offense.

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Moreover, the Super Bowl winner is also familiar with head coach Mike Vrabel. He played three seasons for the Tennessee Titans when Vrabel was the head coach. He even talked about Vrabel’s tough love and how much he respected him for helping him develop into an elite wide receiver. Now, there’s a chance that they may reunite. For the moment, the training camp seems to be on everyone’s mind. Vrabel could see how much the three-time All-Pro has improved and accordingly made his decision about trading for him. But there are still a few months left for the session. It remains to be seen how the saga shapes up in the upcoming days.