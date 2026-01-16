Eagles Legend Brandon Graham Confirms Retirement Stance, Admits Frustration Over Offense’s Missed Chances

For Eagles legend Brandon Graham, another heartbreaking playoff exit has resurrected the one question he can’t escape: Is this the end of the road? He had briefly retired from the NFL after his team brought the Lombardi Trophy home last season. While a change of heart pulled him out of retirement, this season’s conclusion puts the question back on the table.

“For me, I’m still going to be working out,” he said on his Brandon Graham Unblocked podcast. “It’s either I’m going to be working out like I’m training to play until I know. And then if it ain’t, then it’s cool too. I got a bunch of opportunities that sometimes I just have to get uncomfortable to actually just do it. But if I can, I will this year.”

Though Graham wants to return, his age remains a significant factor. He will turn 38 just months before the 2026 season kicks off on September 10. Moreover, his one-year, $2.44 million deal, which carries dead money of $5.8 million, is nearing its end. At this point, Graham believes his role is about lifting others and celebrating teammates when they make plays.

He made it clear that he doesn’t want to compete with young players, but the final decision rests with the Eagles. As for his performance, Graham proved he still had something left. Graham recorded eight tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and three sacks in nine games. While Graham wants to suit up for the Eagles next season, he couldn’t hide his desperation to win. He returned during the team’s bye week in 2025 to repeat Super Bowl history, but this year’s run couldn’t keep up.

Unsurprisingly, last Sunday’s loss to the Niners didn’t sit well with him, and Graham knew where they fell short: the offense.

“That’s part of the journey where you have to take advantage,” Graham said. “That’s the learning curve for the people next year. Everybody who was a part of that knows, ‘Hey, we got to bury people when we get a chance cause he did catch two of them’.”

Philadelphia was up 13-10 at halftime but collapsed offensively after the break. The unit put up just 36 yards in the third quarter and failed to score a touchdown in the second half. Graham highlighted how drives ended in field goals, turnovers on downs, and punts. Dropped passes haunted them throughout the game, including on a potential game-winning drive that ended with a failed fourth-and-11.

Brandon Graham may have recounted costly mistakes only from their last outing, but these offensive struggles weren’t new. The unit sits at 24th in the league, averaging just 311.2 yards per game. It’s a whopping drop from eighth the year before. The offensive failures are even more glaring given the team’s massive financial investment in that side of the ball.

The Eagles have the most expensive offense in football, featuring Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Hurts. But this year’s performance was anything but consistent, leading offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo to bear the brunt.

Graham could come back to steady the other side of the ball to add depth, but the Eagles must find answers for their struggling offense. With Patullo out, who could bring the unit back on track?

Who will be the new offensive coordinator on Brandon Graham’s team?

After a season filled with stalled drives and underutilization of big names like A.J. Brown, Philly made a tough call. Head coach Nick Sirianni is now looking to revamp and bring in a proven offensive mind who would get his unit back on track. The first option is former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. He is catching the attention of many teams for head coaching openings.

Meanwhile, Brian Daboll is another option who could make sense in Philadelphia. The former Giants head coach got some impressive play out of Daniel Jones earlier in his career. But his best accomplishement has been developing Josh Allen for the Bills.

He is known for his creativity and building functional offenses around quarterbacks who aren’t traditional pocket passers. QB Jaxson Dart thrived under his scheme, and that experience could translate well with Jalen Hurts.

Then there’s Frank Reich, who maintains strong ties to both Sirianni and the Eagles. Sirianni worked under Reich during his time with the Indianapolis Colts. Also, Reich previously served as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator during their first Super Bowl-winning season in 2017, making him a standout contender.

Lastly, the Eagles could target Kliff Kingsbury, who guided Jayden Daniels to a historic rookie season with the Washington Commanders. While injuries plagued the team’s season this year, Kingsbury’s recent success and creativity could make him an appealing candidate.