Eagles Legend Calls Out A.J. Brown’s Antics as Jalen Hurts’ Decision Backfires

No player wants a Hall of Fame NFL legend saying the team would be better off without them. The Eagles have dropped two straight games, and one Eagle who used to speak out louder about the plays has surprisingly gone silent lately. A.J. Brown‘s silence under the circumstances isn’t sitting well with everyone. One Eagles legend openly called out the wide receiver recently.

“A lot of people are going to be pissed at me, and he might even be pissed at me, but in a lot of ways he’s a typical wide receiver—21st century wide receiver diva and he’s selfish…The Eagles lost two games in a row, and A.J. Brown had nine-plus targets and a touchdown, former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner said on SPORTSRADIO 94WIP. “You ain’t complaining now?”

Well, Joyner’s claims aren’t exactly off the mark. After letting off steam, AJ Brown has received more of the ball, but his efforts haven’t been enough to lift the Eagles past Dallas and Chicago. Despite Brown impressing, the team has still fallen short, and yet, Brown has grown silent.

A.J. Brown hasn’t been shy about his frustration this 2025 season, and fans can feel it. Between those cryptic social media posts and a candid Twitch session, he has made it clear: He wants more chances to make plays and a bigger role in the Eagles’ offense. Brown is definitely not thrilled about being under-used.

“If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw,” Brown posted the Bible verse Mark 6:11 a couple of months ago. “Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.”

Though he later cleared the air by citing that he understands much of it is out of his control, he let his frustrations get the best of him. But the facts speak for themselves.

The numbers tell the story. Across seven victories for the Eagles, Brown was targeted only 51 times. Even in big matchups against the Cowboys and Packers, he only caught one and two passes, respectively. That’s when he voiced his frustration.

It was clear that Joyner wasn’t happy with these frustrations without any connection to how the team was doing. In fact, he later revealed the sting went deeper when a Hall of Fame wide receiver called him on Friday night to say the Eagles might be better off without Brown. The comment landed hard, highlighting the growing pressure on the star as the team struggles to find consistency.

If you think the Eagles are struggling with just one transition, think again. Jalen Hurts has introduced his own shakeup, and it’s already backfiring.

Is Jalen Hurts adding to the Eagles’ offense troubles?

Jalen Hurts hasn’t looked like himself lately, bottoming out with a season-worst QBR of 19.3 in the recent game against the Bears. Hurts is hitting the brakes on designed QB runs in the Eagles’ 2025 offense. He’s moving away from the ground-heavy style that made him so dangerous in the past seasons. Some beat writers report Hurts asked for fewer QB runs even before the season started, shaping the game plan and drawing heat on offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo from critics.

“Yeah, well, I mean, I’ve been beating his drum all year,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane mentioned on his Uncovering the Birds podcast. “I was beating it before the season because I had heard that Hurts didn’t want to run as much and I heard that the Eagles were on board with that because we saw him get hurt in that Washington game, the concussion, two of the last four years he got hurt late in the year on runs.”

Unfortunately, the results weren’t optimal. It would seem that the Eagles’ play has become more predictable. Hurts’ rushing numbers have gone down. Currently, explosive plays are harder to come by as the Eagles rank just 24th in total yards per game (304.8).

With legends calling out top players, and the quarterback is sabotaging his own game, the playoff picture might become distant for the reigning Super Bowl champs. Next up, the Eagles travel to SoFi Stadium to take on a strong Chargers team. Hurts and Brown will need to connect and deliver for Philadelphia to get back to winning ways.