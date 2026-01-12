Eagles Legend Criticizes Jalen Hurts’ Performance As Controversy Brews in Locker Room

Essentials Inside The Story Sideline tensions expose deeper cracks after Eagles’ playoff exit

Legend reacts publicly as coaching, execution come under scrutiny

Late-game drops and stalled drives reignite offensive coordinator questions

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl defense run came to a disappointing end on Sunday, but one Eagles legend took it harder than most others. Besides the concerning 19-23 finish, the controversial banter between the head coach Nick Sirianni and the WR A. J. Brown turned out to be a major talking point. While Sirianni confirmed that it wasn’t anything but an act of athletic rage that ended then and there, Eagles’ legend LeSean McCoy took a verbal jab aimed squarely at the team’s quarterback, Jalen Hurts, and his performance in the loss.

“I AM SICKKKKK RIGHT NOW SMH,” McCoy wrote on his Instagram story. “Nobody call my phone with that bs.”

Imago LeSean McCoy Instagram Story

This came after the sideline witnessed an unusual event through the first half of the Eagles’ 23–19 postseason defeat. Head coach Nick Sirianni was seen moving quickly down the sideline to address wide receiver A. J. Brown. The exchange packed heat, with Sirianni appearing to shout instructions while gesturing for Brown to come off the field. Later, during a heated exchange between the two, senior advisor Dom DiSandro stepped in to separate them. The moment was a result of a challenging sequence for Brown. The WR was unable to connect on two deep pass attempts during the Eagles’ final offensive series before halftime.

To further complicate the matter, Hurts later stepped up to shield his teammates from taking the blame and “owning it all.” Hurts was incomplete on a last-gasp fourth-and-11 attempt with 43 seconds left that ended the final drive that could have given them hope.

“We didn’t make plays when we needed to make them. We are looking internally first,” the quarterback said after the game. “I own it all. I take it very personally. It’s not on any individual. It’s on us as a unit.”

McCoy’s story only added to the criticism that the quarterback has been facing for the decisive moment in the game. Drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, McCoy starred as the team’s running back from 2009 to 2014. The 37-year-old received a lifetime honor as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024.

This came after he retired in 2021 by signing a one-day contract to finish his career as an Eagle. Keeping his ties lively, the former pro continues to be a crucial part by sharing his analysis of the team and its performance. In their latest loss, his voice wasn’t the only one to reflect on the performance. The head coach later addressed what went wrong as well.

Nick Sirianni sees insufficient coaching efforts as the reason behind the playoff loss

After Jalen Hurts stepped forward to take things on himself, the head coach, Nick Sirianni, had a different theory to present. According to him, the offense was heavily at fault, and the main reason behind this was the coaching team’s inability to crack the code. Besides making his thoughts clear, the HC also realized that the team had faced similar situations many times throughout the season.

“It felt like that was kind of our story as the year progressed,” Sirianni said. “Good first half. Didn’t do a good enough job coaching. Didn’t do a good enough job executing in the second half. In that third quarter, particularly, some penalties got us behind the sticks, and we had a hard time overcoming them.”

While Hurts assigned the blame on the unit, it was clear Sirianni saw where the problem lied. Philadelphia’s offense was unable to match the level it reached during last season’s playoff run. The team was limited to 19 points and 307 total yards in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They also averaged just 4.3 yards per play.

It felt like the team still had enough chances to mend the situation even before San Francisco scored in the fourth quarter. Jalen Hurts and the offense had nearly three minutes to respond. The drive stalled after dropped passes by A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Their final chance ended with an incomplete pass on fourth down, leaving behind questions over the team’s OC, Kevin Patullo.