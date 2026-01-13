Eagles Legend LeSean McCoy Claps Back at Backlash Over Pointed Criticism of Jalen Hurts

Essentials Inside The Story LeSean McCoy reignites debate by questioning Jalen Hurts’ offensive limitations

Former Eagles star clarifies criticism amid fan backlash after playoff loss

Coordinator future and receiver usage lead to questions around Eagles offense

LeSean McCoy didn’t waste a moment after the Eagles’ playoff flameout to take aim at Jalen Hurts, sparking a firestorm he’s now refusing to put out. After the Eagles‘ Wild Card loss to the 49ers, former running back McCoy called out quarterback Jalen Hurts. His pointed remarks resulted in heated debate across NFL circles. Now, as the backlash intensified over McCoy’s claims, the Hall of Famer has explained his take.

“Last year, he did not throw the ball well either. Our running back is one of the best talents at running backs you’ll ever find. So we got away with it,” LeSean McCoy further added on Speakeasy Podcast, “We have an offense where, last year included, we got all these talented, high-paid wide receivers, high-paid quarterback, and we can’t throw the ball? So it’s just a question that needs to be answered. We did not have a crazy-looking offense last year. We ran the ball well, and the defense played well. That’s the truth. It’s somewhere in the coordinator and the quarterback.”

McCoy’s core argument on the Speakeasy Podcast was centered on the distribution by Hurts. He brushed aside comments about the quarterback’s performance during last year’s Super Bowl by saying that they didn’t even reach the Super Bowl. For him, a weakened receiving department only highlighted Hurts’ problems.

While criticism has been pouring in about him targeting Hurts, the former star may have a point. Hurts has not even been ranked in the top ten quarterbacks this year, as per PFF, and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has been facing backlash. The head coach added to this claim by blaming the offensive unit after the game. While Hurts was expected to take it to the next level during the postseason, the QB failed to distribute the ball well.

Jalen Hurts completed 20 of 35 passes for 168 yards, which was a total contrast to his previous NFL postseason game (the final against the Chiefs). Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards with 3 total touchdowns in Super Bowl LIX, earning MVP honors in the Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Chiefs. But Hurts was not the only offensive player who disappointed. McCoy was later asked about his silence on AJ Brown.

“I said A.J. played bad,” LeSean McCoy further stated. “He had a bad game. He dropped a lot of balls, and you can’t cry for a ball and drop it. So I get that part. Guys like AJ Brown, they’re gonna run their routes a certain way every time hard, and they don’t get the ball. Now, at the eighth, ninth time, it ain’t gonna be the same.”

AJ Brown’s three receptions on seven targets also appeared to be a part of the Eagles’ offensive malfunction. Brown completed 25 yards with 3 critical drops. While McCoy acknowledged this drop in performance, his core point still remained about the receivers not being fed the ball.

Jalen Hurts remains ambiguous on Kevin Patullo’s future

Kevin Patullo received a harsh assessment from McCoy in December 2025. The former Eagles star clearly highlighted the fact that he doesn’t want the OC in the franchise. Now, with those calls only growing louder, Hurts was asked for his opinion on the coach after the Wild Card exit.

“It’s too soon to think about that,” Hurts said about Patullo. “I put my trust in Howie (Roesman), Nick (Sirianni) and Mr. (Jeffrey) Lurie.”

The situation is currently against Patullo, proving McCoy’s point almost true. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reported on January 12 that the expectation across the league is that the Eagles will fire Patullo and implement “mass changes” to revive the offense. Notably, Jalen Hurts declined to endorse Patullo’s retention when asked directly, deferring the decision entirely to ownership. While no official announcement has been made as of January 13, the overwhelming organizational consensus appears aligned with McCoy’s assessment that change is necessary at the coordinator position.