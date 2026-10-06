Eagles Legend & Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement After 14 Year NFL Career

Lane Johnson thought he had one final season left in him. He had already told the Eagles that 2026 would probably be his last year, but the plan was to finish it on the field, with his teammates and in front of the Philly fans who had watched him become one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That ending, perhaps, will never come. Johnson announced his retirement on Tuesday, bringing an abrupt close to a 14-year NFL career spent entirely with the Eagles. The 36-year-old right tackle played only three games this season before stepping away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year; to take the field with my brothers for one last season. But after a lot of reflection, I’ve realized that my personal and family priorities in my life have changed. Right now, it is critical that I focus on my mental health.”

Johnson’s decision came two days after he was ruled inactive for Philadelphia’s 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams because of a personal matter. The Eagles had not indicated that the absence would mark the end of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson retirement came months after he spoke about wanting to enjoy his final NFL campaign.

“I love playing, I love everything this city’s about and my years here. But there’s also a feeling of responsibility and duty. And so, yeah, it’s just that’s kind of where I’m at. There are things in life more than just being a football player.

ADVERTISEMENT

As you get older, things change in your life, priorities, your children get older, parents get older. And so, just puts things into perspective. So this is probably potentially gonna be my last year, just because I am getting to that point of those priorities away from football are starting to (increase)….I love everything about this game and preparing for it, but it’s kind of where I’m at in my career. So yeah, I mean, it’s looking forward to this year, playing best I can and stay healthy and that’s about it.”

Johnson will leave the league as one of the defining figures of the Eagles’ modern era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia selected him No. 4 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, and he spent every season of his career protecting the right side of the Eagles’ offensive line. He started 171 regular-season games, made six Pro Bowls, and earned two First-Team All-Pro selections.

More importantly, Johnson was a central part of both of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning teams. He helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season and returned years later to celebrate another championship win, with Super Bowl LIX.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Riding up Broad Street as a World Champion, not once, but twice, and seeing the city in all its glory was the ultimate privilege; I’ll never forget it,” Johnson wrote.

Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie made it clear how the organization views Johnson’s legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lane Johnson is an all-time Eagle and one of the best players ever to play his position in NFL history,” Lurie said. “Lane excelled under multiple coaching staffs, maintaining an elite level of play throughout his entire career.”

Johnson’s influence was not only limited to his résumé. He became one of the Eagles’ most important veteran voices and a prominent advocate for mental health after publicly discussing his own struggles with anxiety and depression. His decision Tuesday made that part of his story even more significant.

“Right now, what’s most important to me is continuing to focus on my mental health and spending more time with my kids and family. But Philadelphia will always be home, and I will forever be an Eagle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Philadelphia has to move forward without the player who had anchored its right tackle spot for more than a decade.

Rookie Markel Bell started in Johnson’s place against the Rams and is positioned to take on a much larger role. The Eagles selected Bell in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, originally expecting him to spend the season learning behind Johnson. That timeline has drastically changed overnight.

Johnson’s retirement leaves Philadelphia without one of its most accomplished leaders as the Eagles prepare for a Week 5 trip to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie now has to help replace a franchise cornerstone whose career ended long before Philadelphia expected it to.