Eagles Legends Celebrate Saquon Barkley’s Madden Achievement as RB Breaks Silence After Huge Achievement

Eagles’ star RB Saquon Barkley made major headlines on June 2, and the reason was nothing short of remarkable. The top running back of the 2024 season earned the prestigious honor of appearing on the Madden NFL 26 cover — a rare and celebrated milestone that few athletes achieve. As news of this historic moment spread, two legendary Eagles stepped up to personally congratulate Barkley and celebrate his unprecedented accomplishment, highlighting just how special this achievement truly is.



Saquon is now gracing the cover of Madden NFL 26, featuring his iconic reverse huddle jump — a signature move that has captured the attention of fans everywhere and brought him tremendous exposure. EA Sports recognized the power and excitement of that moment and chose to highlight it by making it the centerpiece of the Madden cover, celebrating Saquon’s dynamic style and impact on the game.

After hearing the news, Michael Vick and Shaun Alexander shared strong congratulatory messages as proud supporters of Saquon. Although Alexander never played for the Eagles, he didn’t miss the opportunity to wish Barkley well. Starting with Mike Vick’s message, he posted an Instagram story celebrating Barkley’s achievement. In the story, he said, “This message is going out to Saquon Barkley. Saquon, congratulations on being the 2026 Madden cover athlete. I know this is a special moment for you. I’m a former Madden cover athlete myself, so I know what it really means to have the honor of being on the cover.” It’s a special moment for Saquon indeed.

He also added, “Congratulations to your team as well, because without them, this wouldn’t have happened. So you all can share this together. Keep believing in yourself, keep trusting the process — we know what that means. Stay healthy, and hope you do well.” Michael Vick appeared on the Madden cover in 2004.

Alongside Saquon’s big moment, former MVP running back Shaun Alexander shared a message of praise and caution. On the Up & Adams podcast, when asked about Saquon’s achievement, Alexander said, “Saquon did it all. Don’t worry about any of the curses. It’s one of the greatest honors you will have.” While congratulating him, Alexander also warned not to let the so-called “Madden curse” — the belief that cover athletes tend to struggle afterward — become a distraction. But with Saquon’s form and focus, many believe he’s ready to break that trend.

But after the exciting Madden cover announcement, Saquon surprised everyone once again with yet another massive achievement. Just when fans thought the spotlight couldn’t shine any brighter on him, he proved there’s still more in the tank — continuing to raise the bar and cementing his status as one of the league’s elite.

Saquon Barkley’s another huge achievement

Another impressive feat Barkley achieved is getting inducted into the prestigious ‘99 Club’. It was officially announced on June 2 that Barkley would be featured on the cover of Madden NFL 26 when it releases this summer. And the most important update is that he enters the game with a perfect 99 rating — the reason it’s called the 99 Club. No doubt, this Eagle is flying high and soaring to new heights.

And after achieving great ratings, the Eagles honored him. He wore a gold chain with a ‘99 number’ locket in it. Saquon shared his views after achieving this feat, saying, “How does it feel to be in a 99 club? It feels pretty damn good, not going to lie. To be the first eagle. I never knew that. Lane Johnson should be next, in my opinion. I’m a fan of the game. I play the game. I’ve been making myself 99 since I can remember. To actually have it means a lot.” He was absolutely thrilled to be recognized at that level, calling it a dream come true.

It’s a huge milestone in his career. And as for the infamous Madden curse — no way it’s touching Saquon, not this time. He locks in, stays healthy, and is ready to prove why he belongs in the 99 Club. And last but not least, the star running back is now riding high. A wave of positive energy and career-defining achievements fuels him. With his confidence at an all-time high and the spotlight shining bright, it’s going to be thrilling to watch the season opener.

All eyes will be on Saquon. Let’s see how he performs in the upcoming season — and if he can carry this momentum all the way through. Something special is about to happen.