LeSean McCoy Confirms Stance on Threatening Eagles Over Kevin Patullo’s Firing

Essentials Inside The Story McCoy slams Patullo amid Eagles’ three-game offensive collapse

Five-turnover Chargers loss intensifies scrutiny on Philadelphia’s coaching

Nick Foles pushes for Patullo’s reassignment, not firing

A fiery demand from a franchise legend has turned into a hasty clarification, as LeSean McCoy is now telling Philadelphia Eagles fans that it was a misunderstanding. Following their latest defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers, former Eagles RB LeSean McCoy went all out against OC Kevin Patullo. For a moment, LeSean McCoy was ready to have his legacy scrubbed from the Eagles’ unofficial history over the team’s offensive struggles. Now, his stance has changed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“OMG everybody relax sheesh..,” wrote LeSean McCoy on X. “My HEART is FULL OF GREEN … it was a JOKE as you can tell from watching the show … @speakeasytlkshw.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days ago, though, LeSean McCoy did not hold back on the SpeakEasy podcast, threatening his jersey number for the firing of Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo. The former RB said the offense looks so poorly coached that Patullo should be fired immediately. McCoy even said that if the team refuses to move on from him, they might as well hand his old No. 25 jersey to anyone who wants it.

The former NFL All-Pro was pretty vocal when demanding Kevin Patullo’s firing, but since then, he’s cleared his threatening stance to be a joke. It would seem that he believes Patullo is the reason for the Eagles‘ drop in form. The Eagles’ offense unraveled in Los Angeles last week, piling up 365 yards but sabotaging themselves with five turnovers and four interceptions from Jalen Hurts that wiped out every chance to close the game. Despite moving the ball efficiently and out-gaining the Chargers, their red-zone failures and self-inflicted mistakes made the unit look completely out of rhythm.

Despite being the franchise’s all-time leading rusher, LeSean McCoy’s No. 25 was never officially retired after he signed a one-day contract to retire as an Eagle. So when he joked about giving No. 25 to anybody, it was because his number is still technically in circulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While McCoy later clarified that his fiery No. 25 comment was all in jest, his criticism still highlighted growing doubts about Kevin Patullo’s performance. At the same time, another former Eagle has taken a slightly different stance, urging the team to move Patullo back to his previous role rather than push him out.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Foles wants Kevin Patullo to return to his former role

Unlike most, who are busy chanting “Fire Patullo,” former quarterback and Super Bowl winner Nick Foles believes Kevin Patullo should return to being a pass game coordinator.

“I don’t think Kevin needs to be fired,” said Nick Foles via the SZN Podcast. “So, I think Kevin Patullo’s first thing needs to go from get it out, get out of the sideline, get away from what’s going on, the emotions, because that could be clouding your vision with play calling it. You have a different perspective from the sideline. You can’t see the coverage as they’re forming.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From 2021 to 2024, Patullo was a pass game coordinator for the Eagles. It was during that time that the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Patullo used to read the game from the box where the view was unobstructed.

At the beginning of the 2025 season, he changed to the offensive coordinator. His position shifted from the box to the sidelines. Unfortunately, his role change did not produce the results everyone expected. Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Saquon Barkley have failed to replicate their form from last year thus far.

With former football players sharing their perspectives, the Eagles are gearing up for a home game against a struggling Las Vegas Raiders. It is a perfect stage for the offense and the offensive coordinator to end their losing streak, solidify their playoff chances, and silence the critics. It remains to be seen whether they can achieve all these things and regain momentum, especially with the Buffalo Bills on the horizon for Week 17.