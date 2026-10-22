“Lived His Best Life”: Nick Sirianni Put on Notice as Eagles HC Blasted Over Embarrassing Results

Less than two years ago, Nick Sirianni coached the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title. Now the ground is giving way. His quarterback sits on injured reserve with blood clots in both lungs, his best lineman retired in October, and a former NFL general manager has predicted his exit.

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Steve Keim, who spent a decade as the Arizona Cardinals’ general manager, made the call on Inside Football. “I don’t think there’s any question Nick Sirianni has probably lived his best life already and he’s going to be done in Philadelphia in my opinion,” Keim said.

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The Eagles are 2-4 after a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on October 18. It was their fourth straight defeat, their first such skid since 2020 and the longest of Sirianni’s tenure. A loss to Dallas on Monday night would be their first five-game losing streak since 1994, according to Shore Local Newsmagazine.

Meanwhile, host Trey Wingo added his perspective, “If they lose five straight games, if I’m a GM, Steve, or if I’m a head coach, Marvin, I’m asking about everybody in Philadelphia.”

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For context, Lane Johnson retired on October 6 after 14 seasons. Philadelphia traded center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens a day later for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-rounder. Landon Dickerson is on injured reserve, and A.J. Brown went to the New England Patriots in June.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jalen Hurts’ health is another major concern. On October 4, he injured his calf when a player’s cleat struck him during the game against the Los Angeles Rams. After complaining about his health, doctors ran some tests and later confirmed a blood clot in his left calf.

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Even then, Hurts was still cleared to play against the Jaguars in London after the diagnosis. The Eagles and his agent, Nicole Lynn, later confirmed that he had deep vein thrombosis as the blood clots had reached his lungs. For now, the Eagles have placed the QB on IR and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

When asked if the team could have handled the situation differently, head coach Nick Sirianni said he wasn’t qualified to give medical advice. Now, the NFLPA has requested a review, and Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is open to it.

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Philadelphia has scored just 58 points during its four-game losing streak. The team has also failed to record more than 300 total yards in a game since Week 2. Sean Mannion, who joined the team in January, is now Philadelphia’s fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons.

In his first meaningful start, Tanner McKee completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown against Carolina. Now, it remains to be seen how the rest of the season turns out for both the Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni.