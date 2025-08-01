Major Health Crisis at Eagles Training Camp as DeVonta Smith, Jihaad Campbell & 10 Others Face Injury Concerns

In the unforgiving crucible of a late-summer Philadelphia afternoon, training camp at the NovaCare Complex usually pulses with energy, optimism, and the sharp scent of grass torn by cleats. But this week, a jarring statistic seized center stage: a dozen Eagles, including stars like DeVonta Smith and highly touted rookie Jihaad Campbell, wrestled with injury concerns, turning what should have been a runway for Super Bowl hopes into a triage ward for battered dreams.

“So, first, I want to say the celebration is over. Okay. The celebration. Preparation is here. The celebration is over. Preparation is here. As we continue through here. Last year, as we came into the 2024 season, there was a lot that we talked about handling adversity. Now, it’s a little different. You’ve got to handle success.” This mindset has been the cornerstone of Nick Sirianni’s Eagles this offseason. But as the coach tries to replicate last year’s drives with a retooled roster, he faces a bigger challenge. With a major chunk of the roster now battered and bruised, the Eagles find their 2025 chances slipping away right out of training camp.

The list of sidelined Eagles reads more like a Pro Bowl ballot than an injury report. As Zach Berman noted on X, 7 notable players are not in practice. LB Zack Baun (back). TE EJ Jenkins (hamstring). WR Terrance Marshall (knee). CB Mac McWilliams (quad). WR DeVonta Smith (back). LB Nolan Smith (concussion). Fullback Ben VanSumeren (ankle).

But adding to this list, there are 5 other names who are tied down with limited practice reps. LB Jihaad Campbell (shoulder). DT Jalen Carter (shoulder). Guard Landon Dickerson (ribs). Center Cam Jurgens (back). Safety Andrew Mukuba (shoulder). That’s a whopping dozen players suffering through assorted pains. Even HC Sirianni was notably under the weather and will not be hosting the presser that was scheduled.

For DeVonta Smith, a receiver who, despite battling injuries last year, still tallied a team-high eight TDs, every snap is gold this summer. And every missed rep is a story that could bring down his explosive production this season. Insiders insist despite the back issue; he could still be back at full form pretty soon. As for Jihaad Campbell, his story is its own testament to resilience. After a torn labrum as an Alabama star threatened his first-round status, Campbell attacked his rehab with determined optimism, manifesting the mindset that made him a draft target despite injury red flags.

Eagles‘ DC Vic Fangio’s philosophy requires agile, multi-dimensional linebackers, and Campbell fits that mold perfectly if health allows. While the defense rests in the hands of Fangio’s genius, the offense is under new management. And for Jalen Hurts’ 2025 season, the WR depth could make or break it all.

DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown: the WR warriors for Jalen Hurts

Despite his injury setback, DeVonta Smith, along with AJ Brown, continue to be the greatest weapons in Jalen Hurts’ arsenal. While Smith missed time last year owing to a concussion as well as a hamstring injury, Brown also missed some games due to a hamstring injury. Smith, for one, has high goals once he comes back from injury and enters the regular season. “I haven’t had an All-Pro, a Pro Bowl,” he noted recently. “That has to become part of the plan. Everybody has to have individual goals.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 30: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown 11 celebrates during the game between the Pittsburg Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

And Brown isn’t far behind either. He looks at the training camp, and past regular season matchups as a way to get sharper and more explosive. “I think right now, I’m closer than I’ve ever been (to being the best), and I want to put a stamp on it. That’s for me. That’s not for whoever else. I don’t care what anyone else says. This is personal for me, and that’s what I’m chasing every day.” Under the new OC Kevin Patullo, both Smith and Brown will have to sync with a new playbook and continue to chase their goals to be standouts. For now, the only challenge feels like the continuity of health. Not just for the two-star WRs, for the entire roster.

But adversity isn’t anything new for the Eagles. But their battered roster faces a critical few weeks. Stars like DeVonta Smith must mend not just for individual glory but to restore timing and confidence to Jalen Hurts and the entire offense. As Brown notes their goal for this year, “We’re just going to continue to build on what we did last year really well and add some finishing touches to it.”

The 2025 Eagles, now forged by sweat, setbacks, and a blistering summer, must decide what comes next. The drive is there, but will health and hope return in time? Only time, grit (and maybe a little bit of luck) will tell.