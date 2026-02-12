Eagles Make Decision on Trading A.J. Brown, Per Insider, Amid WR’s Rumored Move to Bills

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing a tough decision on whether to trade or release A.J. Brown. While the relationship between the two is reportedly hanging by a thread, nothing is official yet. Amid rumors of the star wide receiver’s potential trade to the Buffalo Bills, insider Devin Jackson has weighed in. While factoring in Philly’s offensive changes and financial implications, he made a plausible assessment of Brown’s future.

“…If you’re going to give a guy like Sean Mannion the full offensive reign and let him bail out his staff, I think you got to give him a chance to try and make it work with AJ Brown and try to keep him on the roster,” Jackson told EssentiallySports. “So, I’m leaning towards that he’s going to stay on the roster at this current juncture.”

“I just think you can’t bring in a guy that is inexperienced calling plays and you’re trying to keep the Super Bowl window open,” he added. “And financially, you’re going to have to eat a big cap hit potentially. So, I think he’s on a roster in September. If things don’t go well though, the first month or two, I could see them moving off him before a trade deadline.”

As Jackson mentioned, the Eagles are undergoing an offensive overhaul. They recently replaced former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo with Sean Mannion. Other additions include passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard, run game coordinator/tight ends coach Ryan Mahaffey, and offensive line coach Chris Kuper.

In Jackson’s view, keeping Brown for now could help Mannion implement his strategy and maximize his impact. Shipping him away before that would be a “disservice” to the new OC. After all, Brown’s presence could bolster their contention for the Super Bowl. In 2024, the Eagles signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million deal through the 2029 season. If the team wants to move on from the receiver, it must be done through a trade.

His fully guaranteed $29 million salary for 2026 could trigger nearly $72.5 million in dead cap charges. So, shipping him to any team can lower that amount to $43.5 million. Now, it’s up to Brown’s performance and their relationship in the coming months that could shape his future.

How acquiring A.J. Brown could solve the Bills’ offensive problem

Critics haven’t gone easy on quarterback Josh Allen for not leading his team to the AFC championship. Many questioned why the Bills couldn’t break through when the conference seemed more powerful than usual. Reportedly, former head coach Sean McDermott told the organization that the roster wasn’t strong enough to compete at a high level.

The team’s struggles were on full display in a frustrating 30-33 loss to the Denver Broncos, a game that ultimately led to the dismissal of Sean McDermott.

One of the issues was indeed the wide receiver group, which lacks a leader. In January, owner Terry Pegula promoted general manager Brandon Beane to President of Football Operations. The move strengthened his authority over roster decisions. Beane has previously taken offense to questions about the team’s lack of a true No. 1 receiver, an issue highlighted by owner Terry Pegula’s public comments, that the coaching staff was responsible for picking wide receiver Keon Coleman at No. 33 in 2024.

But with McDermott gone, the accountability now rests with Beane and Pegula. Now, they must seek a top receiver who can thrive under Joe Brady’s new leadership and help elevate Allen’s game. ESPN sports betting analyst Pamela Maldonado believes bringing in Brown could turn Buffalo into Super Bowl contenders.

“Buffalo’s top priority is receiver help, and pairing him with Allen can solve its biggest limitation overnight,” she explained. “Buffalo has the rare mix of an elite QB, a playoff-ready roster, a clear singular need, and a clear desperation to fill it. All that is missing is the blockbuster deal to put it together.”

A.J. Brown’s situation in Philadelphia makes it seem possible. The 28-year-old wide receiver, who turns 29 in June, has openly voiced his frustration with the team. He was reportedly not content with the offense in 2025, especially Patullo’s philosophy. Despite the issues, he amassed 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell valued the wideout at more than a first-round pick in a July 2025 trade analysis.

This indicates the high cost Buffalo would likely face. The Bills currently have picks 26, 60, and 91 in April’s draft, assets that could help make a deal happen. If the Bills are serious about capitalizing on Josh Allen’s prime, making a bold move for a receiver of Brown’s caliber isn’t just an opportunity—it might be a necessity.