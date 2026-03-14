Eagles Make Definitive Decision on A.J. Brown Trade Amid Serious Interest From Rams and Patriots, Per Reports

Essentials Inside The Story Trade rumors surrounding A. J. Brown continue to swirl

Both the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams remain heavily interested

Financial timing and a steep asking price could delay any major move

One of the biggest names floating around this offseason is the Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver, A.J. Brown. Even though Brown remains under contract through 2029, both the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams are repeatedly interested in the Pro Bowl receiver. However, Philadelphia has now taken a clear stance on the situation. They have decided not to move Brown for now, a choice that effectively pushes any potential deal closer to June 1.

“After serious conversations with both the Rams and Patriots, the Eagles will not trade A.J. Brown at this time, according to multiple league sources,” Russini shared on X. “Both teams remain interested, but no move is imminent. If a trade were to happen, it would likely heat up closer to June 1.”

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While nothing is immediate, General Manager Howie Roseman is sorting out several salary cap situations that could shape the roster. And Brown’s situation is one of them. According to James Palmer, “moving Brown before June 1 would saddle the Birds with roughly $43 million in dead money.” However, if they wait until after that date, the cap hit drops dramatically to about $16.4 million. So, financially, it simply makes more sense for Philly to wait.

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Then again, money is only one piece of the puzzle. Philadelphia has also kept its asking price extremely high for Brown. According to Russini, the Eagles are asking for a first-round pick and a second-round pick for Brown. This asking price is similar to what the Green Bay Packers got when they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. At that time, Adams was 29 years old and starting his ninth season. Brown is currently 28 and entering his eighth season, and he is still performing at a high level.

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Last season, Brown caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. In fact, he has scored seven touchdowns in each of the past three seasons in Philadelphia. Still, the 1,003-yard total represented his lowest output since arriving in Philadelphia in 2022.

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Trade rumors of Brown began swirling as the star receiver openly questioned the direction of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense in 2025. The tension spilled onto social media more than once during the season. Then things heated up further when a video surfaced of Brown calling the situation a “s–t show,” though he made it clear his family life was the one bright spot. Not long after, Brown addressed the moment while speaking with reporters at his locker.

According to him, the frustration was never about personal stats or targets; it was about the offense as a whole. Brown explained that the team couldn’t keep relying on the defense to bail them out week after week. Eventually, he said, the offense had to step up and carry its share if the Eagles wanted to win when it mattered most. The conversation had started earlier that day when a clip from a livestream by streamer JankyRondo showed Brown casually talking during a game of Madden NFL.

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When asked if everything was going well, Brown bluntly admitted it wasn’t. Still, when the clip went viral, he shrugged it off. He said he was simply joking with a friend and trying to laugh through a tough stretch. Even head coach Nick Sirianni downplayed the situation at the time, saying from inside the building it felt like business as usual. However, the situation later escalated, and Brown’s frustration became more visible, leading the Eagles to hold trade discussions with rival teams.

For the Eagles, the plan was simple. Let multiple teams pursue Brown and drive the price higher. And even if no club meets that demand, the Birds could easily keep him, as Brown is still an elite player.

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However, if an opportunity arises, will the Rams and Patriots still be there?

Does A.J. Brown to the Rams or Patriots make sense?

A move to the Los Angeles Rams could easily give A.J. Brown the highest competitive ceiling. They have a good roster going into the new season with Matthew Stafford at the center. However, the Rams realize they are nearing the end of Stafford’s time as their quarterback. So they will try to do their best for a Super Bowl push. They have made some bold moves, like trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson. And now adding Brown will make them even stronger.

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Then, if you look at the playing style, Brown will easily fit with the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay runs one of the most receiver-friendly systems in the league, and that alone raises the appeal. So, pairing McVay’s offense with an MVP-winning quarterback and several explosive weapons could push the Rams’ offense to another level next season.

However, from Philadelphia’s point of view, sending Brown to Los Angeles is far from ideal. Both franchises are chasing championships in the NFC, and strengthening the Rams would only increase competition for the Birds. Therefore, unless the Rams are willing to put together an overwhelming offer, that path becomes difficult. Meanwhile, the Patriots arguably make more sense than Los Angeles does.

The Patriots are building momentum and still offer a legitimate chance to compete for a title. Just like McVay with the Rams, New England’s offensive mind, Josh McDaniels, is also one of the most creative play callers in football. On top of that, head coach Mike Vrabel already coached Brown during their time with the Tennessee Titans. But the biggest draw for Brown might be the role itself.

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In Los Angeles, the receiving hierarchy already includes Puka Nacua as the primary target and Davante Adams as a strong second option. Meanwhile, New England recently added Romeo Doubs, but he has yet to post a 1,000-yard season. As a result, Brown would likely step in as the clear top target if he joins the Patriots.

So when everything is considered, the Patriots appear to be the cleaner fit for both sides. The Birds would avoid strengthening a direct NFC contender, and Brown could immediately become the centerpiece of New England’s passing attack.

Now let’s see how things go from here.