Eagles Make Final Decision on A.J. Brown as WR Addresses Locker Room Unrest Before Trade Deadline: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a tough spot when it comes to A.J. Brown this season. The star wide receiver, who played a huge role in their Super Bowl win last year, just hasn’t looked like himself lately. He has averaged 56.4 receiving yards per game this season. While many speculations add fuel to the trade rumours, some experts believe Brown is still an impactful player for Philly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I do not expect them to trade A.J. Brown by the trade deadline. I just don’t think it’s going to happen now. Will that topic and situation be revisited during the offseason? Of course. But this is a team that is in the market of acquiring elite players, not trading elite players. A.J. Brown’s incredible, and so I just don’t see him being traded by the deadline.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on the 97.5 The Fanatic podcast. “Well, even after rigorous trade rumours, Schefter has a point.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Eagles have a clear blueprint for their campaign. Their main focus is to keep winning and keep the team steady. They will think about waiving off Brown only if a true blockbuster offer comes their way…and that’s not expected. Also, there is no salary cap pressure forcing their hand either. Sure, Brown’s averaging a low 56.4 yards per game after seven games, but then came week 7, when he exploded with 121 yards and two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings, a huge reminder for everyone that he still has juice. But this is the NFL, right? There’s always a catch.

Showing his frustration publicly on social media and interviews about his target share and role in the offense hasn’t been helping the WR shut down the trade rumors. The 28-year-old WR himself acknowledges that there’s some unrest in the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A.J. Brown opens up about the locker room tension

Brown’s frustration is clear. The hunger drives in him. He’s had back-to-back seasons with 1400+ yards (2022,2023). His primary concern is underusing him on key offensive plays.

AD

“Everybody knows the ball’s coming to me. I love that feeling. It’s a rush…You may see a little frustration. It’s because I really want to contribute. … if I’m not getting the ball, obviously, it’s not as fun.”Brown noted in a conversation with The Athletic. Is there something more than that? Conversations about the chemistry disconnect were floating in the air.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As per reports, there was a secret meeting between A.J.Brown, Jalen Hurts, and Saquon Barkley to sort things out. While Hurts and Barkley admitted that they had talked, Brown said he didn’t recall any meeting. When the trade rumours kept growing, Brown shut it down with a simple clarification:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I was walking to my car, saw them, and stopped to talk. Nothing more.”

Overall, the Eagles find themselves stuck between keeping a talented but frustrated player. Brown is a player who can still make a big impact on game day and deal with challenges. As the Philly gets ready to face the Green Bay Packers after the bye, all eyes will be on the players’ chemistry with the rest of the team. As for the trade, it doesn’t appear to be in the cards.