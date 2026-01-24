Matt Nagy and Others Warned of Double Edged Sword as Desirability of Eagles OC Job Called Into Question

Since Kevin Patullo’s departure, the Philadelphia Eagles have interviewed Zac Robinson, Josh Grizzard, Bobby Slowik, Mike Kafka, and Jim Bob Cooter for the offensive coordinator role. And of course, the Eagles also interviewed Matt Nagy last week, who’s among the names drawing the strongest interest from the front office. While nothing has materialized yet, an NFL analyst has already flagged a key concern for anyone pursuing this role.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s the ultimate boom or bust job.” Ian Rapoport said while speaking on the NFL Network. “There are jobs that are maybe not as attractive. And sometimes it’s the team’s fault because they’re really bad. This is not the Eagles’ fault. It’s really just the environment around it; It’s the media, it’s the fans.”

“You have to win and have success no matter what,” he added. “And if you don’t run the ball enough, the fans get very mad at you. And sometimes it gets personal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That pretty much sums up Philly.

Eagles fans demand results, and patience is rarely part of the deal. Still, if the Eagles want stability, Matt Nagy checks a lot of boxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

His coaching path actually began with the Eagles, and he knows the region well. In Chicago, he worked alongside Vic Fangio. In Kansas City, he spent years around Patrick Mahomes. However, Mahomes’ least productive seasons came with Matt Nagy as coordinator, even though Andy Reid handled the main play calling. Now Reid is bringing Eric Bieniemy back, and the situation was framed as helping Nagy grow his career.

And what Nagy brings is a high floor and a baseline level of competence, which matters in a city that hates chaos. So the question becomes simple. Should the Eagles chase upside or settle for safety? That answer depends on what the front office truly wants and what ideas Nagy brings to Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Either way, Rapoport is not the only one hinting that this job can lift a coach fast or bury him just as quickly.

Why top candidates might think twice about the Eagles’ OC job

The Eagles’ offensive coordinator job is a big step for anyone. After all, this role has launched three head coaches over the past decade, and that track record is not accidental. If you win in Philadelphia, the league notices fast. On top of that, the roster is loaded with top-tier talent. There is also real respect around the league for how the front office and ownership operate, which makes the job look like a smart career move for anyone chasing the next step.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, not everyone sees it the same way. In a recent New York Times piece, Zach Berman openly questioned how desirable the job truly is. According to him, it is not a fit for every candidate and is not the top option on the board. You are not starting fresh at quarterback in the City of Brotherly Love. That can be a plus, since the QB has already won a Super Bowl and shown he can lead.

More importantly, Berman laid out the expectations clearly.

“The coach must believe in Hurts (and, in my view, there must be an understanding that Hurts will use his legs). You’re also entering a high-pressure situation. That’s not the external pressure of a demanding fan base and media market. Instead, the internal pressure and environment should not be dismissed. There are internal dynamics at play, from the demand to win immediately to opinions from different high-level stakeholders,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of that, this job comes with upside but very little comfort. Philadelphia is not for everyone, especially when other paths exist. We have already seen that play out. For some, like Fangio in 2024, the Linc is a destination. Meanwhile, Nick Sirianni has shown flexibility, giving coordinators freedom and staying open on scheme, whether it is McDaniel- or Daboll-style football. His approach aims to support a high-level hire.

Still, the reality is simple. Whoever takes this job walks into win-now mode for Sirianni and the franchise. So now, the only real question left is who is ready to take on Eagles football and everything that comes with it.