Eagles Medical Team Put On Blast for Forcing Jalen Hurts to Stay Awake for 36 Hours as Blood Clot Ruins Entire Season

Jalen Hurts took a cleat to his calf area in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Days later, the Philadelphia Eagles flew to London, and an ultrasound performed on the quarterback revealed a superficial blood clot. As a precaution, the medical team reportedly told him not to sleep, citing that it was a risk to his immediate health under those conditions. Yet they cleared him to play in Week 5.

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So naturally, following the advice of the medical team, Hurts reportedly stayed awake for 36 hours before starting against the Jaguars. On Monday, the story turned. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news that Philly’s star quarterback is out for the season.

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“Jalen Hurts will be out for the season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs,” Adam Schefter posted on X.

The recent diagnosis confirms multiple blood clots have been discovered in Hurts’ lungs. He is set to undergo treatment, which is expected to take three months. Since the news broke, the Eagles medical staff has come under the spotlight for clearing the quarterback for Week 5.

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Just as the news broke, fans have put the Eagles on blast for allowing Hurts to play in Week 5 following his calf injury, even though the diagnosis showed a superficial blood clot.

A fan wrote, “The Eagles medical staff literally tried to k–l him. They need to be fired.”

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Under the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Head Team Physician has exclusive and final authority to clear players for return to participation. However, that authority comes with the expectation that medical decisions prioritize player welfare aligned with the player’s best interests, not team interests.

Another angry fan emphasized, “The fact that they allowed him to play after 36 hours awake because sleeping was a risk is organizational malpractice and criminal. An investigation needs to be launched into the Eagles organization immediately.”

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The Eagles’ decision to clear Hurts after discovering a blood clot, regardless of its classification, places them in a position to face similar scrutiny.

“He should sue the Eagles organization for making him play through this,” wrote an upset fan.

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According to a Temple Health’s vascular surgeon, Andrea Lubitz, the team’s wording, “movement in the small blood clot,” is “not usually how this is described.”

“They are not giving us enough information to make a judgment,” she said, per The Inquirer.

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Lubitz also said the calf injury from Week 4 could have contributed to Hurts’ condition becoming this serious. While the treatment takes around six weeks, there remains a risk of it spreading to deeper veins and potentially becoming life-threatening.

One fan argued, “So Jalen Hurts now has DVT and clots in his lungs. Tell me again who thought it was a good idea to FLY with a superficial clot? People need fired for this. They put his life in jeopardy.”

“Why did the Eagles let him play in London?” questioned another.

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The Eagles’ reasoning for allowing Hurts to play in Week 5 was based on the activity benefits. The team flew Hurts to London with a known superficial clot, a decision that should have required extended grounding and close monitoring.

The Eagles also released a statement to provide additional information on Hurts’ diagnosis and treatment plan. They confirmed Hurts’ condition is clinically stable and caused no significant functional limitations. For treatment, he will be put on anticoagulants, i.e., blood thinners.

As for the Eagles’ scoreboard, they are sitting 2-4 and have lost four straight, including the 25-14 loss against Carolina. Tanner McKee, who has seven career games, started that one and is expected to keep the job. The Cowboys come next on Monday Night Football.